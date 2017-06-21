Calkins Media is selling off the Beaver County Times and several other newspapers it owns throughout the state. The move by Calkins comes as its traditional media outlets have seen sharp declines in both circulation and income — part of an industry-wide shake up of the news business brought about by changes in the way people are consuming information and an evolution in how advertisers are reaching consumers.

Privately operated for 80 years, the family-owned Calkins Media is selling four six-day-a-week newspapers and one weekly publication, in addition to several online properties, to the publicly traded New Media Investment Group (NYSE: NEWM).

Among the properties being sold to New Media include The Intelligencer (19,000 week-day circulation, 27,000 Sunday circulation), The Bucks County Courier-Times (23,000 weekday circulation, 35,000 Sunday circulation), The Burlington County Times (15,000 weekday circulation, 22,000 Sunday circulation), and the local Beaver County Times (18,000 weekday circulation, 24,000 Sunday circulation). The acquisition also includes the operations of the Calkins Digital Group and all related websites and other digital operations.

A statement by New Media Investment Group lists its acquisition price for the properties at $17.5 million, which the company describes as being 3.5x to 4.5x the combined earnings of the newspapers over the past 12 months before taking into consideration taxes, interest, depreciation, and amortizations.

“We are excited to be expanding our footprint in Pennsylvania and look forward to working with their employees to further enhance the strong partnerships they have built over the past 80 years,” said Michael E. Reed, New Media President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Calkins publications have been consistently recognized for their high quality journalism as well as for innovation. Their digital group has been pioneering the use of video and streaming content, which is something we are excited to explore further across our New Media footprint.”

New Media Investment Group owns 130 daily publications, 650 community publications, and over 555 websites. The company operates across 36 states and reaches over 23 million people on a weekly basis.

Calkins Media Board member Stan Ellis told the Beaver County Times that her family’s company simply did not have the resources necessary to evolve their newspapers into products that can thrive in the changing market.

“Our family always felt that we had the right vision and strategy for adjusting to the changing patterns of news consumers,” said Ellis. “Our concern for the past several years was whether we would have the resources to see that strategy through to its successful conclusion. When it became clear that would not be the case, we came to the painful decision that we would have to find media companies that shared our vision and had the resources to complete what we started.”

Along with the properties being sold to New Media Investment Group, Calkins Media is selling additional properties — including The Uniontown Herald-Standard and Greene County Messenger — to Ogden Newspapers, which owns more than 40 daily newspapers stretching from New York to Hawaii.