Beaver County taxpayers lost out on approximately $1.2 million in potential savings during a recent bond refinancing because the county’s credit rating had been downgraded, according to county officials.
County Commissioners refinanced $64.8 million in bonds this week as a cost savings measure to help balance the county’s budget. Although the refinancing will reduce required debt payments by approximately $2 million this year and $1.2 million next, the overall savings are far less than they would have been as a result of the county’s lowered credit score.
The financial services agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) downgraded Beaver County’s credit rating at the end of September from A- to BBB+ because the county’s ongoing expenses continue to exceed its ongoing revenues. S&P had similarly downgraded Beaver County last year due to its “persistent deficits.”
Although the Board of Commissioners voted last year to raise property taxes by 17%, the increase was not enough to properly balance the county’s budget. The Board had committed at the time to a series of governmental restructurings they said would make up the difference, but Commissioners ultimately failed to implement any of the promised changes.
The Board’s failure to execute their stated plans led to a continued “structural imbalance” in the budget that was a deciding factor in S&P again lowering the county’s credit worthiness rating, resulting in what officials say was loss of about $1.2 million in savings from this week’s bond refinancing.
County Commissioners are currently in the process of crafting the 2018 budget.
Taxation is theft.
Really? Why is taxation theft? Do you drive on public streets, avail yourself, when needed of public safety personnel, educate your kids in public schools, or let anarchy reign? Because without taxation none of these things are possible. I guess every road could be a toll road, only kids who could afford private school could be educated except what the parents could teach at home, and we could just count on everyone playing nice with each other so we don’t need public safety and houses could just burn if there is an accident. Because taxes pay for all of that. And there is no other way. I agree that taxes should be carefully managed and they are not always but taxation is not theft.
Phil….are you ready to pay when the fire department shows up to your house or when the snowplow clears your street of the latest snowfall? That is what your taxes help pay for!
Our Commissioners need to get all Departments to downsize.
COMMISSIONERS should have to PAY for the cost of there INACTIONS out of there OWN POCKETS not US!!!!
It’s time to get rid of friends and relatives that are not needed and shut down county agencies that are of no use. Review all county contracts such as custodial services, copy machine services, anything you can trim the fat. Everyone that is left, take a pay cut. Keep those Sheriffs cars parked at the courthouse.
Great job Commissioners, give yourself a raise.
And guess where they are going to get the money from. Another 17% increase in property taxes? Where do fixed income people go to get an increase in their income?
Property taxes are determined by the School Board.
The county tax is determined by the county commissioners. The school tax is determined by The School Board.
Phil- taxation is not theft. How does the government raise revenue to pay for services that you and I both use?
There can be debate on the amount of taxes or use of the revenue but your statement is ridiculous.
How about the jokes that can’t get the budget right take a pay cut to cover these shortages they created?
Where did money go from sale of friendship ridge why did secretary and others get large wage increases
INFURIATING!!!!!
Let’s remember this out of control budget started with the previous commissioners. They inherited a mess, but let’s get things balanced this year!
Just a pass the buck remark. Would you take a job without checking it out and know what you are up against and if you could handle it? Probably not. Their only fix is to raise taxes again.A home is an investment just like any other. Investing in Beaver County is like investing in Enron. Why would a sane person invest in a losing proposition. in the end the overall investment will only go to line certain Pockets not your own.
Why can’t city, state and federal governments ever live within their means? It is so annoying to tax payers……or at least to me.
Pension funds. Look at the “deficate” the state is in….all due to teachers pension funds. And these kids today are dumber than a box of rocks. Ask your kids what they learn in history class.
Overspending, foolish decisions, poor management in general. Get your fucking check book out and see who and what you are paying for services such as insurance coverage, vehicle repairs, gasoline, diesel fuel, equipment repairs, fire extinguisher service….EVERYTHING! This County is in a ” state of financial disaster”. You must take drastic measures! That means getting rid of 400 of the 1000 county employees! And stop over paying the others!
I’ll bet a shiny new dime these Commissioners are having steak or lobster for dinner three times a week while we are eating beans and corn bread. Thank you Commissioners!
Did anyone ever check into the financials of all those mental midgets involved in the sale of Friendship Ridge? New homes, cars for them and family members, questionable money transfers, should all be looked into by a reputable outside investigator, not the smucks in the courthouse?
The hard working people of this county such as construction workers, home builders, roofers, cooks, waitresses, fast food workers, dollar store and Walmart employees, butchers, bakers and candlestick makers are the people that elected you. You work for us! That courthouse is ours and you are in our house now! YOU FUCKED IT UP, NOW FIX IT!
The last 20-30 years have been a free for all. There is NO way to get back on track immediately.
It will take 5-10 years, maybe more.
Did you ever have to get your own credit score up? It takes years!
get the credit score up? its still going down!!!!
Hire people who want to work… Not people who are just in it waiting for that retirement check. Aggressive go getters who believe that their job can make a difference… Walk into an office at the courthouse and just kick back and observe… all they do is talk about this recipe or that hairstylist filing their finger nails and eating bon bons.. while you stand there looking at 10 people who totally ignore the fact that there’s a human standing there that needs service… You could cut back by firing at least 6 out of 10… Clock in at 8:00 chit chat til noon go to lunch for an hour then maybe just maybe around 3:00 PM look at the stack on your desk and do something. Exactly WHAT are you getting paid for??? Unbelievable incompetent Lazy bunch of people… Only a hand full are worthy of the job…Theres where you need to cut back… get rid of the Lazy ones…
Problem is, not many people want to work. Whether it be in government or private.
they make us proud!
We need another election to rid us of these three!
Mary…you’re showing your ignorance!
It was wishful thinking to say that all of those restructuring initiatives would be in place this year. There are too many factors for that to be realistic, not the least of which is lot of people motivated to NOT restructure because of there personal situations.
The other issue is how the county racked up this much debt in the first place. What does the county have to show for all of that debt? Just like with personal finances, if you have a huge mortgage but you have equity in a house to substantiate the debt, that’s not so bad. If you have more credit card debt than what makes sense with your assets, that’s a problem. I think S&P got it right.
let ’em lose their jobs; mom, pop, sister, brother, niece, friend – too much nepotism and not enough professionalism running this county.
This did not happen overnight, the past has just caught up with us.
On the Commissioners’ Corner on the local radio station yesterday, someone asked Amadio how he could say there never was a deficit when S&P downgraded the rating. He tried to dismiss the question by saying S&P doesn’t look at past performance, but only looks at ability to pay going forward. I ask you, what credit agencies don’t look at your past to come up with a rating? That’s literally all they do. Until we start rejecting these lies, they will continue to be fed to us.
Amadio also subtly tried to throw Luckow under the bus (again) saying that S&P did the downgrade as a result of their conversations with Luckow. So I guess it’s ok to kill the messenger now.
And by the way, that was a tacit admission by Amadio that there were deficits.
And if you ask him about it tomorrow, he’ll deny every saying or thinking it!
This is ridiculous! I want to know where our tax dollars are going! I live within my means and on budget, they need to do the same! You don’t have the money, then CUT THE SPENDING! Stop raising taxes on us hard working tax payers!
Amadio and Javens should be charged with theft, embezzlement and conspiracy and thrown in jail just for starters. Taxes ARE theft of monies when these ass clowns are spending it uselessly on things like brass no smoking signs, sheriff cars that are not needed, hell, there shouldn’t be ANY county cars, use your own car like the average working stiff has to, or better yet, lead by example, take public transportation that you ass clowns keep taking money off of us for. And the biggest theft of tax payer money?! NEPOTISM.
NEPOTISM! Actually who are you talking about?
Really?!
I guess you didn’t hear that our illustrious District Attorney could find no wrong doing committed by Javen, etc, etc, etc.!
Try sitting in on the meetings for the budget. Very few if any row officers will come in with any ideas of areas to be cut or eliminated. I will GUARANTEE that at least two row officers will be looking for large budget increases for empire building. Sure, they’ll try and scare public into listening to their bullshit excuses but how many overlapping services and agencies can the taxpayers support before they drown in debt also? Right Stonewall Loser and Midget Guy? Your piss poor track records and history of corruption and failure to manage resources is the real problem. It’s all about the empire created over the last 30 years. It will NOT be changed this year or next. it will take a new generation of intelligent people that understand that NOTHING is free. It must be paid for by someone.
Start with the ice arena. While wallowing in debt should the county be in the hockey business? if it is profitable then sell it and eliminate all the associated costs. How many people does it benefit? Besides hockey moms and friends and family employed therein? A good business person will snap it up. PS, don’t use the same sales team that handled Friendship Ridge. Eliminate all unnecessary entities that are not self supporting except for essential services for the elderly and safety. We can no longer live above our means. Taxpayers must stand firm and demand cuts in personnel also. Hiring freeze in all non-essential jobs. Next step 20% across the board salary cuts.
About time we down-sized the government. Too many hands in the till.
Well, let’s big picture this. The county is downgraded for their performance and I’m sure that the state ‘s budget inabilities factor into it as well. How many months without a STATE budget now? 3+?
When is the last time we heard from the local contingent on the STATE budget? Somebody get Bernstine off the gun tower and have him work on the budget. Isn’t there some special interest cash incentive to get Christiana and Bartolotta interested in getting this done? Is Rip awake this summer? How about Matzie? ANY other ideas aside from video betting? Did Elder birth that calf yet so he can get back to Harrisburg?
Quick, someone schedule a Senior Expo so I can get my blood pressure checked and have a free doughnut and a coffee!
Taxation without representation. We have come full circle in 240 years in Beaver County!
To all the bootlicker slaves defending taxation like the good little slaves you have been raised to be: taxation IS theft you idiots. Not a single one of you have enough education or brain power to actually study history and learn something. That’s why you’re all still stuck in that turd hole called beaver county and will die there a slave. Learn, study, open your mind to think as a free person. Study the flow of money. Study how free societies can and do exist. Study how funds are rises to generate revenue without the need for the taxes to be forced at the end of a gun by a state. Losers. All of you are total losers fighting for your crumbs in beaver county and obsessing over things that aren’t going to ever change. In the end you’re a slave to those running the county and you always will be. It makes your defense of their system all the more sad.