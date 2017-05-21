Beaver County President Judge Richard Mancini has issued an administrative order prohibiting the use of photography in large portions of the courthouse, and banning the recording of police officers and certain other individuals anywhere inside of the public building. Those believed to be taking pictures in violation of the order could see their personal cellphones or other electronic devices seized by Sheriff’s Deputies, have data on their phones deleted, be ordered to pay fines or even be made to serve time in the county jail.

“No photography, audio recording or video recording may be taken or made in any area on the Second Floor of the Courthouse unless premission has first been obtained from the presiding Judge or Officer Supervisor,” Judge Mancini ordered. “The only exception being the ‘Rotunda’ area located at the front of the building.”

The administrative order covers all offices and hallways on the second floor, as well as all courtrooms, magisterial district courts, the adult probation department and all of its satellite offices, as well as offices for domestic relations and juvenile services.

The order is even more sweeping as it relates to any “witness, juror, or state or municipal police officer involved in any pending judicial proceeding,” who can not be recorded by any means, “anywhere in the Courthouse, whether or not court is in session.”

Judge Mancini’s order grants authority to the Sheriff’s Office to enforce the directive, “including taking immediate possession of the offending electronic device.”

Violations of the order can constitute contempt of court and “result in the confiscation of the subject device, the deletion of any offending data or material on such device, the imposition of a fine up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months.”

The order contains special exceptions for “licensed attorneys, uniformed police officers, court employees or county employees, acting within the scope of their employment.” There is also a provision that provides a limited exception for members of the news media, although that exception does not appear to allow recorded interviews of witnesses, jurors, or police officers in the courthouse. It also does not provide an exception providing members of the media permission to use certain electronic devices (such as laptops for note-taking) in courtrooms — something that was not permitted in Beaver County prior to the new order although is a policy seen in other counties in Pennsylvania.

Judge Mancini’s order comes in reaction to several recent incidents that raised concerns about potential witness intimidation or the safety of those involved in court proceedings.

Officials tell the Beaver Countian that in one incident, a juvenile defendant who was being transported by deputies for a hearing had their photograph taken by an individual who was waiting in a courthouse hallway — the juvenile is believed to be a potential witnesses in a homicide case. In an unrelated incident, a search warrant conducted on a residence as part of a narcotics investigation turned up a smartphone that was found to contain secretly recorded video of a preliminary hearing.

Along with issuing an administrative order, court officials have also bought dozens of special “Yonder Bags” containing electronic locks that individuals will be directed to place their devices into upon entering a courtroom. The locks will prevent the devices from being removed until the bags are unlocked after the person leaves the courtroom.

President Judge Mancini’s order is expected to take effect in approximately a month, following its publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The order can be read in full here.

Attorneys for the Beaver Countian are currently reviewing the order.