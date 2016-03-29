A Beaver County Jail Guard has been criminally charged by County Detectives on allegations he recruited an inmate to attack another prisoner.

Corrections Officer Brandon Delon, 30 of New Sewickley Township, is accused of approaching inmates in the Beaver County Jail back on March 13th to find someone to assault another inmate who Delon thought had stolen pornographic images of his friend’s wife from her cellphone.

County Detectives allege that jail inmate Anthony Checca, 29 of Industry, assaulted the man on that same day. Checca had allegedly told other inmates that Officer Delon was going to “pop” a door while medications were being distributed to enable the attack to occur.

Detectives say the victim’s ear needed 12 stitches following the assault, and allege Officer Delon never reported the attack had taken place.

Brandon Delon and Anthony Checca are both facing charges of simple assault and conspiracy to commit simple assault. Delon is facing additional charges of official oppression and obstructing the administration of governmental functions.

Delon is being represented by criminal defense attorney Steven “The Greek” Valsamidis. “Mr. Delon adamantly denies these allegations and looks forward to fighting his case in court,” Valsamidis told the Beaver Countian.

County officials say an employment hearing scheduled for Brandon Delon today was cancelled after they were informed he would not be attending due to his pending criminal case. Delon has been taken off of the jail’s schedule and placed on administrative leave.

Court dockets show Checca is currently housed in the Beaver County Jail unable to post $25,000 bail in his case (he is also being held on unrelated cases). Delon remains free having been charged via summons.

A preliminary hearing for Anthony Checca has been scheduled for April 5th at 11:00 am in Courtroom #3. A preliminary hearing for Brandon Delon has been scheduled for April 22nd at 11:00 am, also in Courtroom #3. Preliminary hearings are open to the public.