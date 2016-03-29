A Beaver County Jail Guard has been criminally charged by County Detectives on allegations he recruited an inmate to attack another prisoner.
Corrections Officer Brandon Delon, 30 of New Sewickley Township, is accused of approaching inmates in the Beaver County Jail back on March 13th to find someone to assault another inmate who Delon thought had stolen pornographic images of his friend’s wife from her cellphone.
County Detectives allege that jail inmate Anthony Checca, 29 of Industry, assaulted the man on that same day. Checca had allegedly told other inmates that Officer Delon was going to “pop” a door while medications were being distributed to enable the attack to occur.
Detectives say the victim’s ear needed 12 stitches following the assault, and allege Officer Delon never reported the attack had taken place.
Brandon Delon and Anthony Checca are both facing charges of simple assault and conspiracy to commit simple assault. Delon is facing additional charges of official oppression and obstructing the administration of governmental functions.
Delon is being represented by criminal defense attorney Steven “The Greek” Valsamidis. “Mr. Delon adamantly denies these allegations and looks forward to fighting his case in court,” Valsamidis told the Beaver Countian.
County officials say an employment hearing scheduled for Brandon Delon today was cancelled after they were informed he would not be attending due to his pending criminal case. Delon has been taken off of the jail’s schedule and placed on administrative leave.
Court dockets show Checca is currently housed in the Beaver County Jail unable to post $25,000 bail in his case (he is also being held on unrelated cases). Delon remains free having been charged via summons.
A preliminary hearing for Anthony Checca has been scheduled for April 5th at 11:00 am in Courtroom #3. A preliminary hearing for Brandon Delon has been scheduled for April 22nd at 11:00 am, also in Courtroom #3. Preliminary hearings are open to the public.
Currupted ass courthouse and it’s staff
And this is why people don’t trust law enforcement
Too bad county corrections officers aren’t law enforcement….So your comment is null. As much as I hate to say it, the detectives (police) did their job and made the arrests
I know the accused. I’m sure there are 2 sides to this story.
Brandon Delon and Anthony Checca are both facing charges of simple assault and conspiracy to commit simple assault. Delon is facing additional charges of official oppression and obstructing the administration of governmental functions.
Haha I went to school with Brandon lol he is the type of person to do that lol can’t believe he got to be a corrections officer
Yes, this is a kind of “he said, she said”, situation. I should hope that the defense will bring in professional crime scene reporter John Joe to examine the facts and explain what really happened, then present his findings to the court. That said, there is some hope that someone will learn that there is “no honor among thieves” and that one should choose his toadies and goons more wisely.
Before everyone jumps on the band wagon about Beaver County employees, keep one thing in mind. This type of behavior goes on in every jail in America. Jail guards assaulting prisoners and providing contraband have all been recent news stories in Allegheny, Beaver and Butler county jails. It’s a systemic problem and until that culture changes corrections will be the same.
True, Ravens Spawn. This is business as usual. Other jailhouse thug turnkey offenders seem to have a little more finesse, though, and they keep it out of the media. Hopefully, this case will drag on past the Presidential elections, and President Trump will have enacted waterboarding for all lockups to keep the inmates in line and ensure courtroom testimony as truthful. With effective waterboarding and advanced torture techniques, we would not have had John Joe to worry about.
Looks right to me https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/DocketSheets/MDJReport.ashx?docketNumber=MJ-36304-CR-0000122-2016
Before judging someone…..know the facts. Don’t assume anyone is guilty of anything.
J.P. always gets the facts straight. You just can’t handle the REAL TRUE facts. You must still be in the “TWILA ZONE”
90% of the guards there will bring you shit and there all sleeping around and i know cause i did work there its all messed up inside there the c.os are no better than 80% of the ones in there they just havent got caught send a undercover in there and your see all the drugs and phones that are in that so called jail
All this time I was misled, I thought only Pennsylvania Supreme Court Judges were avidly collecting and viewing pornography.
I have read the story three times and the questions I’ve come up with are as follows: where they’re actually pornographic pictures on the phone? Was the phone even checked for such pornographic pictures? How did this officer know that this inmate had the phone? Are inmates even allowed to have phones when they’re in jail? Are inmates are allowed to have phones while they’re in jail, how did they pay the bill, they’re in jail. The story left me with more questions than answers.
I am the victim of those pictures. I have nothing to hide. I know almost every person working in that jail, these are all “accusations” because inmate has sued every person/friend/family and acquaintence that he has done this to in his past. As far as I am concerned this is his only way out and to get money. Maybe I should start pressing the charges. Maybe I should be the one to take his money from him and donated to all of the families that he has tortured throughout his life. You are all forgetting the fact that he is in jail for a reason and anyone in that jail that works there should all be held responsible if they were that concerned. I will tell you Brandon had no idea what photos were on my phone and for you people to believe inmates makes me sick this is why the system is like it is. I would love for you people to ask to see the film. This is that inmates way out and I hope that all of you that are making these accusations about someone you hardly know does not have to go through what I have had to go through.
You are all forgetting what this story is about. For any of you to accuse one of the many good friends that I have there you all need to get your facts straight.
This has nothing to do with somebody being cocky. This has nothing to do with how long you’ve known someone. Because I can tell you that inmate I have known for almost 18 years and I never thought he would do the things he did. Which is why I know that I trusted no one when this was all released. So Delon had nothing to do with went on in that cell because we did not know until days later nor was that info released. This inmate told about photos on my phone HE WAS SCARED. That inmate broke his emergancy PFA in less than 24 hours to try to get ppl 2 believe but the Forensic Files told it all. That is the reason he is sitting in jail for sharing photos that he in fact took of myself and my family standing at the foot of my bed, in my home and taken off my phone. Also there is more then one of me involved.
#1. they were not pornographic photos. This man has broken into my home for almost 9 months living in my basement without my knowledge tapping into my telephone and making copies of my keys. Do you really think I would wait until the day he got in jail for justice to be served? I do not think so.
#2. He is sitting in jail for a reason. I do not need anyone to fight my battles. My husband & I knew about the phones tapped days, weeks& months upon him going to jail do you not think if we were going to have someone do something it would be in the Beaver County Jail or tell a friend of ours to risk his job or family’s income or involve them? NO!! I do not think so. You see I have nothing to hide. As I said I am the victim. But I refused to stand back and let someone else take the blame of what has been transpiring with this inmate. I did not ask for any of this to happen to me no one does. The fact of the matter is this inmate does it on every case he has. He is known for suing everyone and anyone. I did not have to come one here and give my name nor do I care or have anything to hide. But I refuse to let someone get blamed for what is going on in my home.
If you LOOK at this inmates history he has been raping kids and women since he was 9 years old. They took his phone from him for a reason he is a very dangerous person. I never believed he was this smart but he is.
Who Ever says that poor guy sitting in jail; Fred Sams OR Phil Biddle does not deserve it brought this all on himself with the inmates. Why did they not speak out until days later? Therefore anyone in charge of that jail should also be charged then. Others knew the following day; how? It surely did not come from Mr. Delon.
I can tell you that I did not sue this inmate for any money but I took every proper step for months with reporting and taking the proper steps to the police, local and State & County detectives , telephone companies telephone providers and detectives.
Anything that happened in that jail was planned from start. If anyone told anyone anything it was the jail mate. Not the guards and not the Beaver County Jail.
I did not have to get on here and tell my story but I chose to because the people you are accusing is just WRONG!!!!
The above ramblings appear to have been written by a well educated 5th grader. This falls right in line with the education level of someone who had a stranger living in their basement for 9 months unbeknownst to them.You claim the inmate “tapped” your phone? I also challenge the fact that he possessed the skill level to do so. If the gentleman referenced above was so intelligent I highly doubt he would be incarcerated at this point. Bottom line trash dealing with more trash. I look forward to justice being served.
I meant hiding in my basement without my knowledge not living. Your opinion is very v valued behind your fake screen name on a computer. If you would ever like to come out of Neverland and show yourself I would be more than happy to sit down and discuss how my life was turned upside down for the past 9 months. I can only wish for you that your spouse daughter or sister has to go through an ordeal like this. Then again I doubt that’s possible since you hide behind your computer with a fictitious name and throw opinions out. I’m pretty sure you are a lonely person. Some feel an urge of violence or criticism in return to this unfortunate happening in my life. Revenge will get me us no where. Its a common reaction but there’s many steps yet still to take. This system has been by my side and supported me. Why would anyone want to create more violence? He isn’t going to pay for the revenge he has caused himself. Some may not understand or agree but its not fair to ruin someone elses life to create more problems. He set his own destiny not me. God has a plan for all of us. His destiny is up to the big guy upstairs.
Roxanne, people would be more sympathetic toward your situation if only you would explain you situation clearly, you simply need to state your side with out the ramblings of a mentally unstable person. You seem disconnected from reality, and while emotions can run high in cases like this we understand emotion gets in the way of reason.
Gringo this has been a very difficult situation for my wife to handle . The man arrested was a , what we thought a friend of ours for 12+ years. My wife went to high school with his fiancé. We would go out to dinner as couples as recently as 3 months ago . My wife was aware someone had tampered with her phone up to 6 months ago . We were in contact with phone companies , the FBI and they even had us call the FCC. She suspected it was someone differently , and the man currently in jail even added to the story to deflect the attention from him . My wife had spent a lot of time with the man in jail as she was helping a friend do some odd jobs and help renovate some houses. The subject on jail was employed by the same friend. They would all be picked up in the morning and ride to wherever they were headed for the day . Towards the end , my wife started to feel very uncomfortable with the man in jail and how he started acting . She would tell our friend who was in charge of updating the properties that he was acting strangely and to please put him on a separate floor of the house. She told me about it , but I just brushed it off that he was having some problems in his own life . Never thought he was the one responsible for getting into my wife’s phone. My wife eventually quit going to help out on the houses as she became more uncomfortable . That was on March 4th , the last day she went . The guy in jail quit showing up to work the following week. Our friend could not get ahold of him to work , even showed up where he resided, which was a half way house. He was a recovering alcoholic . On Thursday of that week , my wife started receiving text messages from the man in jail . He told hER he loved her , and would do anything to be with her , and didn’t care who knew . We were both blown out of the water. We tried to get in touch wither his fiance to see what was going on, and couldn’t reach her . I responded to the man in jail and told him to steer clear of my wife and to lose her number. He then started texting me that he would kill me and he had been in our house many times . Hiding under our bed, and in closets, and in the basement. We contacted the police and got ano emergency PFA on Friday. My wife changed her phone number at that time also . On Saturday morning, he started texting me to get to her and violated his PFA . He then started sending pictures myou wife had on her SD card that we came to realize he stOle out of her phone and replaced with anther card . He was arrested . Came to find out also that he had gone into her purse and took her house key off and had a copy made . Everyone asks how this is possible . Well she didn’t think she had to worry about her belongings being she thought she was in the company of close friends every day . The police informed us after sending his phone to the state police and taking other things from his home, that he had indeed been stalking my wife for 6+ months. This man is a very disturbed and messed up individual . All my wife wanted from this was to be left alone , have her piece of mind back , and for him to get the help he needed. It has turned her life upside down ,as she now fears to be alone , or come home alone if we hAve been gone . This man’s infatuation for my wife has caused her to feel unsafe and like she did something wrong. She is the victims and any man that would do that to a woman , especially one that you have been friends with for many years is a sick individual . So for all you people who wanna hide behind fictitious screen names and make rude and ignorant Comments , I can only hope a situation like this touches someone close to you or that you love . And for anyone who has a hard time believing this , Google this creeps name and find all the disturbing thIngso he has done on his life starting at 19 years old . Matthew Koecher would be the said inmate , and I hope this has resolved anyone’s concerns who feel she was rambling or speaking like a 5th grader . May all u judgemental people find peace somewhere and hope u never have to go through an ordeal like this . As for the accusations against Brandon Delon . I wasn’t in the jail but I certainly don’t believe the accusations. We would not have taken all the proper steps we did to have this man put away with the authorities if my intent was to have harm caused to Matt . I certainly had enough time to deal with the situation in that manner if that’s what I had in mind BEFORE he went to jail . I believe he ran his mouth down there , got smacked around , and now a bunch of people trying to get punishment alleviated from their sentences,have tried to make him the scapegoat. April 22nd should paint a much clearer picture of the situation , which I look forward to . I hope this cleared up any questione from the people the were confused, and also for the trolleRs with nothing better to do thanot talk shit on a subject u know nothing about!!!
Roxanne I know this inmate and he should have been locked up years ago. He makes a living by pissing people off so they hit him and he sues them. He is very dangerous and has threaten to kill me on more than one occasion. Stay strong and get this twisted individual off the streets. I’m sure the guard had nothing to do with it…….That is how he makes a living, that and welfare fraud.
Hopefully Golden Girl this has opened your eyes very wide to the type of human being he is and you stear clear of him for good .
So before you make accusations about anyone working in that system they have all helped me. The guards did not even know my story until after the fact. So before you let this monster walk the streets with bundles of money from our system you need to all think twice before he walks the streets and gets into your mother’s daughters sisters friends and others lifestyles and ruins them as well. I chose to speak to help other women.
Nobody judged Mr. Delon…they just stated this is just how beaver county’s tax dollar are used for corrupt systems…there are plenty of articles on the internet showing how bad the situations are in that jail and have been for a long time…my question is though is are you saying Mr. Delon did not know the situation before the fight took place? and did he not report the fight when he knew it was going on? cause those two situations will have him guilty…the reasons why this happened whether you asked him to or not is null and void…
Let the system in God do the judging. These are all accusations. Which to me you guys are just as guilty for judging Delon.
think JP should check out stuff that has happened at the jail. This Delon bum is not the only bad thing that has happened at the jail. Check out who is married to ex-inmates, who resigned under suspicious circumstances, who had sex in the jail, who did not follow orders, and many other misconducts. There are some fine officers there, but there are some political hires who use their time at the jail to sleep, threaten inmates and fellow employees because of who they know. Dog deep, JP, you will find the same crap that happens at the courthouse.
Living in your basement 9 months without your knowledge???? Then you go on to say you never thought he’d do this… And now you are putting the slam on him? Your buddy Delon is just as evil as the inmate! He’s a bully and used someone he expected the system would never believe. Why should he take on your problems? What kind of man is your husband? He must not be much of a man as it seems we don’t hear anything about him. Seems he’s standing back and watching the show!
To “Gringo” and “Not guilty” I apologize for rambling; but I find your comments very rude to make fun of me trying to communicate and share to everyone about everything that has been happening. Yes I do tend to have a very hard time speaking about it but at least I tried. Knowing what to say to strangers is a very feeling for me and uncomfortable even talking about this subject. But I am not ashamed so if your missionwas to humilate me please note your mission has failed. I can only hope I will get better with practice in speaking/communication and understandings about a very hard subject. . Maybe you were born with the skills or learned communication easily. However; I have a hard time and I’m working hard to change that. There is no need to be ignorant. I have came a long way. I don’t have a mean bone in my body. So if it makes you feel better by thrashing me because I ramble then have at it. But don’t expect me to try to answer questions from such ignorant folks like yourself. I’m not on here to pled my case. My case is over. I was just sharing. But I wasn’t aware I was in Grammer class. So pardon my ignorance to trying to help others understand that there is actual help for others like me. I’d rather you not be so hypocritical as to my rambling but maybe just try to stand in my shoes and see what this has done to my life !!
I’m really confused cause the issue here is a guard is being accused of pretty much putting a bounty on an inmate and on top of that he failed to report the fight happened after that…the guys past doesn’t matter if Anthony checca or another inmate verifies that mr. Delon did facilitate the assault or failed to report it…and I have a feeling if they charged the CO they have the evidence to back it up…sorry mr. And Mrs. Schlifer but what happened to you does not justify what happened to him in jail…it proves mine and everyone else’s tax dollars in a county that is nearly bankrupt is going to waste so the jail can be run like joke!!!!
It is incredible how some people open their lives like a book, for all to see, thinking that self-exposure will cure the ills that plague them. From long, tedious, defensive rants to breast-beating mea culpas, we get ipso facto public testimony that would be better given in court, where it matters. If they just kept their mouths closed, this would have been taken care of in due course, and nobody would have been the wiser.
At first, I wondered how this article could be important enough to publish, and now we see people coming out of the woodwork to explain it, supplying all the dirty little details. Some people are carrying a lot of baggage here, and the attempts to exonerate themselves are over-the-top. For what? Really, for what? What will it gain you?
Save it for the judge, the lawyers, your family and friends, and even the priest in the confessional, for there is absolutely nothing to be gained by baring your souls here. These people don’t care about you, your problems or your lives. All you are creating is a diversion for readers, a target for commenters, and a larger audience in the courtroom for the unsympathetic voyeurs who love to see misery in the making.
Well said Raven. This victim needed to keep her mouth shut on this forum. I guarantee that the “Greek ” printed out her statement and will use it for the defendants benefit. Sad but true.
Well how much will this cost the County ?
No one saw this on camera? We’re there any other officers around? Are the inmates too afraid to speak up? I wonder why this incident wasn’t reported at once. Seems like more people are involved with this. That thin blue line covers for each other even when one rotten tomato spoils the whole bushel. Dig J.P., dig you will find more carp from that toilet.
Wondering if it was the ROIDS that said inmate took as a teenager. Maybe it twisted up the few brain cells the fool had. Dumb white boy, grows up to be dumb white boy.
I personally know the inmate that was attacked and I’m sure he just pissed someone off, got his ass beat than looked for a way to get a payout. He has a habit of running his mouth as if he’s a tough guy, but the truth is he’s all talk. He’s been violent towards women as well as senior citizens, has just walked into neighbors homes stating he need to be hidden from police than refused to leave the neighbors homes, has no problem just walking up to a woman and groping her whether she’s okay with it or not, and when called out on his atrocious behavior he claims drug and alcohol dependence made him do it, that he’s so sorry and so depressed and runs to rehab.
Sadly he is unaware of the fact that while drugs and alcohol does cause some people to act like morons, it does not EXCUSE such behavior. The man has multiple charges against him other than just Roxanne’s case including violent crime.
The guy is no angel and sometimes karma is a bitch.
But karma should not be handed out by a crooked, p.o.s. officer at the jail.
I’ve known Matt for many years. He is no good. He did the same things to my daughter many years ago. He picks his victims out and works on stalking them for many years. He is no good. He in fact has raped many children. He is the devil himself.
Let this happen to your child and you will all agree he deserves every hitime thrown at him. Let him rot. His finance Tracy is just as sick for allowing him back in her home when she too has a PFA against him. Her families name is trash because of her and she will mot leave him. Her father is fed up and its a shame. They are in and out of Mercy hospital to dry up and hide. Their a waste to my tax dollars. Their both low life alcoholics, drug abusers and pill popping idiots. This story makes me ill to see you all stick up for him. He is a pedifile and a thieving looser. He has over 40 plus records against him.
He runs his steroid cocaine mouth, plots, sexually assultes, wrecks homes and keeps getting paid when people beat the daylight out of him.
This is what is wrong with the state. He will be free again with a pocket full of money from suing the jail or family. You think this can’t happen to you then just wait because he is coming to one of your homes or family members also. I say torture him daily like he has all these girls, children and men. Yes he is a rapist with records.
Imagine what these kids, women, men and families all have to live with daily. My daughter still has fears and it’s been many years. He has robbed the many places. He is an animal and needs caged up.
Are you all losing sight we have a rapist and pedophile in our hometown on Monaca Heights and you’re worried about tax dollars?
Let the child pedifile and rapists stay locked up. I have grandchildren in this town. You’re worried if he deserves it and I say he should burn.
Brandon Delon is my son and I don’t believe hes guilty!to the worker who says we should see what goes on in there and you worked there ,you should have charges brought against u for failure to report it.you were on the pay roll and failed to do ur job!people are stupid ur dealing with convics who is in an out of jail like its a hotel.ever jail guard gets threatened dailyjustice will be served and to all the people who doughted him I don’t.to the convicts involved u put my son and his kids life on hold.my son is not that stupid to do that
I have not spoken to my son since the charges but I believe in u!i was falsely accused of a crim 30 years ago and I know what ur feeling I love u and good luck
