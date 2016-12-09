Beaver County 911 Dispatcher Suspended For Making Fun Of Man Who Had His Chest Ripped Open By Police K-9

A Beaver County 911 Dispatcher has been suspended without pay for two days after it was discovered she had been making fun of a man who had his chest ripped open by a police k-9 while she was dispatching.
Jocelyn Sabol was given the two day unpaid suspension by Emergency Services Director Wes Hill last week, according to county officials.
As the Beaver Countian first revealed in an article published on November 18th, Sabol can be heard on a call recorded by the County 911 Center laughing and joking with Beaver Borough Patrolman Jeffery Wijnen-riems while discussing serious injuries sustained by James Edward Cicco, who was mauled by the officer’s police K-9 during his arrest.
“Dude, you got dogs chewing people up and shit,” Sabol can be heard saying to Officer Wijnen-riems on the recording. Sabol later told the officer he better go buy his k-9 a steak.
“I was giggling, did you hear me, I think I giggled on the radio,” said Sabol. “Oh goodness how funny.”
A Right-to-Know request by the Beaver Countian for the recorded conversation had been denied by County Commissioners Dan Camp and Tony Amadio after a delay of over a month, but this publication received a copy of the call from a confidential source and released it to the public.
Jocelyn Sabol’s suspension came more than three months after her conversation with Officer Wijnen-riems but just days after the Beaver Countian published the recording.
According to county records, Sabol was first hired as a part-time dispatcher in February 2014 and promoted to full-time status in February 2015.
97 Comments
John Q TaxpayerDec 9, 2016 at 8:41 am
“Dude, you got dogs chewing people up and shit,” Sabol can be heard saying on the recording — she later told the officer he better go buy his k-9 a steak. “I was giggling, did you hear me, I think I giggled on the radio.”
“Oh goodness how funny,” Sabol concluded.
Good job Wes. She should have been terminated on the spot and recommended to a comedy club since she thinks that’s so funny.
John Q TaxpayerDec 9, 2016 at 8:51 am
Another example of no accountability or punishment. Two days off with no pay, but she can use two sick days or two personal days to make up for it. I’ll bet it just broke Wes Hills heart to tell her she was suspended. She should have been run out of the building, no pension, no nothing!
Shaun GlasserDec 9, 2016 at 1:43 pm
Does anybody that works for this county have common sense? Forget it, i already know the answer.
Gary YeagerDec 9, 2016 at 1:45 pm
Well I feel that she should still do her job as a as a professional no matter what the circumstance is really I mean really you are there to help not to make fun of people
Gail O'brien CoffeyDec 9, 2016 at 1:50 pm
Only suspended?… should be fired!!
Jason LandsbachDec 9, 2016 at 3:38 pm
Hopefully suspended without pay.
Gary YeagerDec 9, 2016 at 1:53 pm
That call is sick both of them if you’re ever in pain I sure hope you end up with someone like this that is sick I don’t know this guy that run nor do I want to I’m on the right side of the law but that’s very wrong and you should be suspended way longer really
Gary YeagerDec 9, 2016 at 1:55 pm
Beaver county needs some regrouping and to get some of the bad out of the county for sure nothing but bad
WalkDec 9, 2016 at 8:55 am
Patrolman Jeffery Wijnen-riems ? ? Oh Hell, why do I ask ?
Gary YeagerDec 9, 2016 at 1:56 pm
Corrupt corrupt corrupt corrupt Beaver county
Gary YeagerDec 9, 2016 at 1:56 pm
I’m done
TheYesManDec 9, 2016 at 8:56 am
The real joke is that she was only suspended for 2 days….. HAHAHAHAHA!
Pam Kalabokes-CrosbyDec 9, 2016 at 1:57 pm
I agree she should be fired. What a disgrace to humanity. Still haven’t decided if she really feels this way, or if she was trying to score points with the cop. Either way, same result -pathetic and disgraceful.
Bill StarkeyDec 9, 2016 at 1:59 pm
The 2 guys who I know very well that are dispatchers are both good people and great fathers. They take pride in their work and want to help people
Joni Lee Syrek-NeilsonDec 9, 2016 at 1:59 pm
Criminal or not. What’s funny about someone getting mauled. She’s disgusting !
Gary YeagerDec 9, 2016 at 2:03 pm
Yea bill not all I’m not saying all buddy buy no means but there are a lot of corrupt going on I have a lot of great officers I know who are awesome and go out of there way and are the best at what they do so sorry if I offended anyone I did not mean that buy no means it’s just the corrupt ones and they know who they are
Gary YeagerDec 9, 2016 at 2:05 pm
I mean to laugh at someone’ who is in pain is no laughing matter even though he was on the wrong side of the law or not is just wrong
windDec 9, 2016 at 9:07 am
If she finds this amusing what does she do when she answers an emergency call where the circumstances are amusing to her? Does she treat it as an emergency or does she giggle and take her good old time sending help. Why is she only suspended, Wes Hill and why did it take so long to take action against her? I wonder if Wes Hill suspended her out of shame or if he really feels her behavior warranted a punitive action. I’m so disgusted with the mess going on in this county!
John Q TaxpayerDec 9, 2016 at 9:19 am
Wes Hill didn’t suspend her out of shame or because of punishment. The only reason he did anything is because he knew there would be a public outcry for justice. This is a very important job and at times it can be as serious as things can possibly get. You are working for the public taxpayers at a county job. Two days suspension is a joke and it is an insult to the community. This isn’t no fucking K-Mart job. Fire her ass and kick her funny ass down the street!
John Q TaxpayerDec 9, 2016 at 9:23 am
That recording alone should be worth about 20 Million in a suit against the county. Maybe Wes Hill should spend some time pulling other recording from this dispatcher. Do something for your paycheck!
Bill StarkeyDec 9, 2016 at 2:07 pm
I know that, it just irritates me that she has to be a person with mental issues and can’t take her job seriously
John Q TaxpayerDec 9, 2016 at 9:53 am
Maybe she should be ordered to have a mental evaluation and some therapy.
Gary YeagerDec 9, 2016 at 2:07 pm
I agree with you
Jim JimmerDec 9, 2016 at 2:11 pm
Two whole days?
Tammy WhiteDec 9, 2016 at 2:13 pm
Yeah that should really teach her a huge lesson :/
It’s pathetic!!!!!Fire her!!!!!
RebeccaDec 9, 2016 at 9:20 am
Wait so the director obviously had to of heard this recording prior to the Right To Know request to be denied FOR A MONTH. I don’t know why they even suspended her at this point. Once ANYONE within the Beaver County payroll heard the recording ACTION should’ve taken place NOT over 3 months from the original time & days after public getting knowledge. Then again it would be Beaver County to attempt to clean up the mess created after the fact & solely because they were forced to do so.
KVR 856Dec 9, 2016 at 9:28 am
Like I said before – Nothing but a bunch of badge sniffers work there. This proves it without any shadow of doubt.
Chris KurtzDec 9, 2016 at 2:39 pm
What else do we expect? A lot of individuals in our area carry themselves with little to no class. She should be fired. Probably won’t be. Even if she does get the punishment she deserves I doubt someone with this type of mindset would really learn any lesson.
SeiuDec 9, 2016 at 9:40 am
Unfortunately you can’t just give time off under union contracts. This will be an easy win for the union and she’ll get her 2 days off paid back for not working.
John Q TaxpayerDec 9, 2016 at 9:49 am
Fire her silly immature ass and let the union fight to get her job back for her!
NobamaDec 9, 2016 at 9:54 am
And that is why unions DO NOT belong in any government sector job. She gets two days PAID VACATION on the tax payers dime for being unprofessional on the job. Go figure.
We The PeopleDec 10, 2016 at 6:34 pm
Do you think she wants to be in the news again? Being The target of public scrutiny is the last place I’d want to be.. I’d take the days and learn from this ordeal.
Linda Hoenig WintersDec 9, 2016 at 3:00 pm
Fire her!!!!!
Ron SinclairDec 9, 2016 at 3:17 pm
He’s just as bad as the cop that did it deliberately to punish a guy he detested… they both should be fired an the cop charged with aggravated assault…
Todd GuernseyDec 9, 2016 at 8:19 pm
Cop should be
Ron SinclairDec 9, 2016 at 10:38 pm
Hrs the Cop.. and her for laughing about it..
Marcie WilliamsDec 9, 2016 at 3:22 pm
Someone wrote that this was County corruption. I disagree; not corruption, just plain stupidity.
accordingtomeDec 9, 2016 at 10:48 am
I’ll bet she finds emergency calls of people calling to report their house on fire so funny that she can hardly keep from giggling when she calls to tell the official county calendar photographer to head to the scene in order to get snapshots for the next year’s calendar.
ZZZZZZZZZZZZZDec 9, 2016 at 10:49 am
Are we still on this “Story of the Year!” ?
Wes McCormickDec 9, 2016 at 4:13 pm
Seriously? This is what people are upset about? Wow, talk about living in a bubble…I am not surprised the way these kids act these days if the adults act like this
weredareresDec 9, 2016 at 11:47 am
What makes anyone in Beaver County think this is the only time someone from the 911 center helped a cop or someone who was politically connected? One politically connected person drove home drunk, hit 3 different cars and when the cops were informed of the hit and run, they found the drunk, realized he was one of the gold old boys club, and let it go. Then the 911 center was told to lose the tape. The guy even had a local tow truck business pick up his vehicle, and they fixed it with no report. At least three people who were in High positions within the county knew of the incident, but others were too afraid to report it for the simple reason that they didn’t want their family members or themselves hurt because they squealed on the drunk.I know because I was one of the little guys who knew.
Renee O'BrienDec 9, 2016 at 5:05 pm
not nearly enough. egregious enough for a firing? indeed.
due process for a possibly unionized employee? probably no chance of term(ination) inless there is a ling line of infractions in her personnel file (like the cop–which ahould be the focus of IG inspector general investigation). runs risk of wrongful employment actions and suit then reinstatement which to me is worse.
coming from an HR professional and human being, i wish she got fired but its probably better for john q taxpayer that she didnt.
disgusting all the way around. the perp and cop’s victim has an attorney…we shall see
Drew FigasDec 9, 2016 at 5:07 pm
I listened too it …. am i the only person in this county with thick skin …. so what … she joked around with an officer about a criminal … boo friggin hoo …. smh …. its not like they did that over the live air … if you heard what police / fire / and EMS did behind the scenes you’d fire them all …. cant exactly do that now can we ? Ever heard soldiers talk ? These are occupations which require a certain amount of humor and thick skin just to keep your sanity …. again a criminal got bit …. boo hoo … let me turn on my fake tears
Drew FigasDec 9, 2016 at 5:15 pm
That said …. Jeff needs to go …. he has caused multitudes of problems in the past … i think he has worn out his welcome … but firing a dispatcher for locker room talk that did not happen over live radio is stupid
Todd GuernseyDec 9, 2016 at 7:38 pm
Theres a time to say that stuff and on the air or recorded line is not the place or time to do it
Drew FigasDec 9, 2016 at 8:03 pm
it was not on the air …line was recorded big deal … smh .. lol … the reality of it is that it is kinda funny the dog bit the douchebag … thats reality … and somtimes reality makes you laugh … so fire someone for cracking a joke on a private recorded line … lol … no …. fuck no …. that’s idiotic .. 2 days off .. lesson learned … save it for bar talk wen you’re off the clock …. some of you are acting like this was the end of the world ….. smfh
Todd GuernseyDec 9, 2016 at 8:05 pm
No its not the end of the world just poor judgement you know you can only say that stuff around people that wrk in the business
Drew FigasDec 9, 2016 at 8:09 pm
Ya they are both in the business … line just happened to be recorded … wasnt even that bad what she said … loose a career over it …. no !!! Fuck no ….
Todd GuernseyDec 9, 2016 at 8:11 pm
Yeah thats all it takes gotta do that shit in person but just poor judgenent on both of there parts
Drew FigasDec 9, 2016 at 8:11 pm
Loose a job over a dumb mistake speaking on a private recorded line … no thats just stupid …. had they said that over the air for everyone to hear it would be different
Drew FigasDec 9, 2016 at 8:12 pm
Sure it was poor judgement but definitely not worth losing a job over ….period
Todd GuernseyDec 9, 2016 at 8:17 pm
U r right about that
Drew FigasDec 9, 2016 at 8:26 pm
People like to get on these sites and throw fuckin rocks and they have no clue what the reality of public service is …. these people coming to your houses to save your lives have sick sense’s of humor … because it takes a sick sense of humor to deal with it day in and day out …. it takes a sick sense of humor to keep from breaking down and crying for how sick humanity really is everyday …. what they said frankly wasnt shit and some people need to step of their finger pointing soup boxes until they have lifted a finger to help the community ……. just sayin ☕️🐸 … a mistake was made …. big deal … not worth a persons livelihood
Todd GuernseyDec 9, 2016 at 8:28 pm
I agree its not pleasant
Angelette HoltmanDec 10, 2016 at 1:11 am
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Renee O'BrienDec 10, 2016 at 4:45 pm
anger problems…
Drew FigasDec 10, 2016 at 6:09 pm
Renee O’Brien you got butthurt politically correct problems … the world is not nice … the sooner you realize this the better off you will be …. you uptight people need to unpucker your buttholes and loosen the fuck up
Drew FigasDec 10, 2016 at 6:11 pm
Tell me what she said that is so bad ? Again had it not been on that recorded line this would not be an issue … maybe you should be sending all public servants for psych evals since your the resident expert on human behaviors …. twit
Drew FigasDec 10, 2016 at 6:22 pm
Seams your the one with anger problems … you were so angry about this that you posted it on your page with the title “justice has been served ” …. yes because the crime was so horrible … they laughed at a criminal getting bit by a K-9 officer …. how fuckin terrible …. throw the book at them …. right ? People like yourself make me sick …. you probably voted hillary and hate the police too … because you sure are here throw stones and tell us how unqualified you really are
weezulgoespopDec 10, 2016 at 2:56 pm
Hay Drew, Eye typed this sow ewe could understand it ……SEAMS … our on you’re pants !
Renee O'BrienDec 10, 2016 at 6:30 pm
anger problems AND creeping my page. creepers and stalkers. ick
Drew FigasDec 10, 2016 at 6:32 pm
I did not stalk anything … these pages are public … i wanted to see who i was arguing with … get a feel for your politics … lol … whats ick is your attitude
Drew FigasDec 10, 2016 at 6:34 pm
Hang the dispatcher … burn her at the stake … stone her … right ? That would be justice …. thats the mob mentality you have … and its disgusting
Renee O'BrienDec 9, 2016 at 5:08 pm
thick skin lol smh smh
Drew FigasDec 9, 2016 at 5:32 pm
Ya thats what i said … go work in public service then come back to me … we will joke about real life stuff after ..
weezulgoespopDec 10, 2016 at 2:51 pm
That’s right Renee! Drew Figas worked security ! He’s a mans man, he lifts weights, and will fight any woman! and he likes to gather information. If you want to know what he thinks of himself, I found one of his posts…”I’m not a hypocrite I’m intelligent .” So there Renee ! Oh, and they put a bright colored vest on him so he won’t get his dumb ass run’d over.
Karen BensonDec 10, 2016 at 1:53 pm
Drew Figas, agreed!!! Until you’ve been in law enforcement, a fire fighter or worked ems…you won’t understand what it takes to deal with gets seen day in and day out!!! You have to make light of situations just to be able to cope. Let one of these people here calling for her job to respond to a call where they need to go around and search for missing body parts, or an accident that a drunk driver has taken the life of a kid, or a fatal fire, etc… and see if they can do it without puking or needing to see a shrink afterwards!!!
weezulgoespopDec 10, 2016 at 12:02 pm
Karen -YUCK THE FUCK, YUCK It’s always good to laugh it up while searching for missing body parts, or an accident where a drunk driver has taken the life of a kid, ….” He was drunk and he did what?snicker..tee hee. He ran over a child? ha ha, how old, four, four ? I can’t quit laughing,… four, now that’s funny! ” Most trained professionals in public service can do this very tough and APPRECIATED job, without needing to see a shrink, or laughing and poking one another in the ribs when someone else is suffering. Bad Cop, it is his actions and his laughing that bothers me. You and knucklehead fig-ass, make it sound like it is the best way to cope.
Renee O'BrienDec 10, 2016 at 4:38 pm
Drew Figas ummmmmm, i worked for the city of philadelphia for six years and was on the uniform title HR team that handled all the police, fire, and corrections departments personnel actions. everything–recruiting, civil service assessment, hiring, training, development, performance INCLUDING DISCIPLINE, succession (promotions/movements), terminations and everything in between.
so don’t tell me go work for public service and then come back to you. been there done that.
AND i attended a citizens police academy for 12 weeks when lived in miami and one of the weekly topics was courtesy, professionalism, and respect. the ABSOLUTE acknowledgement that this kind of talk is unacceptable. some jurisdictions simply don’t tolerate it. another class were ride-alongs and we didn’t see this kind of behavior at crime scenes where police had reason to be pissed. that tells me that if they didn’t do it in front of us, they know its not appropriate. doing something behind closed doors is cowardly and knowingly wrong. otherwise the accountability factor would prevent it.
yes, it happens. yes its tolerated. but that doesn’t make it RIGHT or appropriate and acceptable. which makes it no less UNprofessional, crass, tasteless, inhumane and simple minded. it makes people sound uneducated on top of that. who wants to sound uneducated. nobody condones a lynch or mob mentality. its really a status quo unintelligent remark.
know before you try to condescend, patronize AND judge and there you have it. talk what you know, not what you don’t.
majority rules here
CastilloDec 11, 2016 at 9:07 am
You worked for The City of Philly and was in a citizens police academy. Your hired, when can you be fitted with your Gun and badge? You’re steady midnight, I’m sure since you were in HR you’ve worked the midnight shift before. Isn’t Philly government one the most corrupt around… like in the nation?
Renee O'BrienDec 10, 2016 at 5:02 pm
and yes, all those things mentioned sound like fabulous topic for joking and laughing. i promise you had we or the psychologists (who administer the MMPI psychopathy and personality trait assessment used by many jurisdictions to keep assholes, power abusers, criminally predisposed, and wife beaters out of the uniformed titles) seen those behaviors in the pre-onboarding employment phase, they would have been deselected and screened out WITHOUT DOUBT OR QUESTION.
and btw, they would be seeing psychologists, MSW, LSW, LCSW, CSW, MFT, LMFT, MFCC, AAPC, LPC, NCC, NCPsyA designation professions, clinicians, therapists etc. psychiatrists in most circumstances don’t counsel, they only Rx meds.
and p.s. there are about a gazillion better coping tactics that the defense mechanism–engaged to protect the self and bodey in danger or stress–uses consciously or not that would work better than making fun of intended abuse of power and reverse violence.
at the end of the day, they were ON THE JOB. PERIOD. whether or not its ok or not, they were being paid by the taxpayers who generally aren’t too happy about this situation as you can see by most comments here and on the publication page’s comments. someone turned her in (by submitting the tape which was illegally withheld–if you have nothing to hide (embarrassment…shame…bad press) you hide nothing. the dept/city solicitors/whomever KNEW she was wrong or they would have released it. so she got caught by the taxpayers and accountability was served, albeit too minimally. what they do off the clock can be “right” or “wrong” by they weren’t
personally, i hope they both “fry” eventually…i wouldn’t want her taking MY 911 calls or him coming to any scene THATs for sure.
Drew FigasDec 10, 2016 at 6:02 pm
Lol human resources ? Hahahahha soooooo you have no street experience and know nothing of it …. thanks for proving my point .., you are just here to throw rocks …. had a this not been on a recorded line it would not even be an issue … smfh
Drew FigasDec 10, 2016 at 6:03 pm
You did citizens ride alongs and are an expert … hahahhaha you’re killin me …. ^^^^^ this lady 😂😂😂😂😂
Drew FigasDec 10, 2016 at 6:05 pm
They laughed about a K9 officer biting a perp … lmao … get over it
Drew FigasDec 10, 2016 at 6:07 pm
You are a butthurt politically correct twit , where everything is offensive … did you shed a tear for the perpetrator too ? Smfh
Renee O'BrienDec 10, 2016 at 6:27 pm
assumptions assumptions assumptions. it wasn’t just a ride along in miami–it was a 12 week course designed…nevermind. EXTENSIVE job analylsis getting in the trenches with all three uniform titles for the city of phila.
“butthead politically correct twit where everything is offensive” you should write for the times. you know nothing about me. do you know how ridiculous that sounds.
you’re trolling. say what you like, i can’t reason with fools.
Renee O'BrienDec 10, 2016 at 6:28 pm
there are anger mgt and hate spewing course i can recommend for you
Drew FigasDec 10, 2016 at 6:37 pm
You’re an idiot with mob mentality … you took a course for a human resources job and you’re gonna tell me you know about the trenches … you’re an idiot lady ! Point blank … you jump on a post demanding justice for something that happened which is so stupid and meaningless its ridiculous …. but you join the bandwagon of hate and want to hang this dispatcher …. you’re an idiot plain and simple
Drew FigasDec 10, 2016 at 6:38 pm
I tried anger management ,,,,, i quit going … they pissed me off
Drew FigasDec 10, 2016 at 6:46 pm
Funny part of all this is …. i can’t stand that officer …. there is nothing more id like to see then him be terminated … he has been causing problems for yrs and yrs … butt … i call things as a see them and this is not grounds for termination … his other multitudes of offenses could be … but not this one lol … i call things what they are .. i believe certain actions merit certain disciplines … simple as that … yhe dispatchers punishment was good enough … good enough to teach her a lesson to be more aware of recorded lines … im willing to bet she never does that again
WomanhaterDec 11, 2016 at 2:13 pm
Aren’t u the same person who threatened to choke a female dispatcher cause you didn’t like how she dispatched you?
5-0 JDLDec 9, 2016 at 12:51 pm
Well said Drew, this is nothing and she shouldn’t have got suspended. Most of the commenters on here are sitting at their desk jobs on their computers commenting. They wouldn’t dare work in the public safety field, police, fire or EMS because they might get hurt or have to work nights and weekends and even Christmas. So keep commenting and we’ll still be out protecting your ass on Christmas Day as you open presents with your kids. Last year Santa came at 4am because daddy had to work at 7am in a police car. But we’ll be there no matter what bloggers and commenters write about us.
Mungo JerryDec 9, 2016 at 3:19 pm
@5-0 jdl…..Mungo doubts you’re even a LEO! Most likely you’re one of those buff’s with a single red light on your 1992 Ford Taurus and hand held motorla that’s in tremendous need of a cleaning. You put down all commenters that are not
Cop’s, as if it is the only occupation that deserves respect! What about emergency room nurses? What about Duquesne light employees who go out and climb a pole so you and yours have electricity at midnight when its 5 below zero? What about Mungo who is comfortably retired trolling around Racoon lake in his bass boat commenting from his cell phone while reeling in some nice trout?……oh wait! Just disregard the last one it’s not pertinent! But you get my meaning? One should not use such a wide brush while painting an opinion!
KlawDec 9, 2016 at 4:13 pm
Last year Santa came at 4am because daddy had to work at 7am in a police car. That’s poor daddy’s problem, I bet poor daddy doesn’t get paid, poor daddy. What a jackass.
Holly GarlandDec 9, 2016 at 7:29 pm
Shame Shame…
Jason BuffingtonDec 10, 2016 at 1:49 pm
So was the K-9 officer placed on suspension for police brutality? I guess if the “criminal” had gotten bite in the ass he would have been butt hurt? What did the criminal do to have the K-9 officer released on him?
RavenDec 10, 2016 at 9:55 am
Drew Figas: The level of ignorance in your comments is staggering. No, I’m not going to say how. It would be a waste of words, you would not accept the explanation, nor would you understand it. A closed mind is a wasted effort to attempt to change.
You have, though, explained through example how a cop like Wijnen-Riems and dispatcher Jocelyn Sabol can exist in this county, and with impunity, protected by their bosses, then go on to do it again another day. If the same attitudes did not exist in the public, and give rise to them, they would not do it in the first place.
Turn about is fair play, though. And if you are ever the victim of these people, you will be the biggest complainer of injustice. Then we can laugh, laugh, laugh at how beautiful karma can be.
weezulgoespopDec 10, 2016 at 2:18 pm
I hope Drew Figas remembers this post …. “I’ve worked security and sometimes things get by … Point is armandos didn’t ..etc.” PUBLIC SERVANT … Working Security, Big Guy, Big Punk .
weezulgoespopDec 10, 2016 at 2:37 pm
I guess Figas besides working security has done some detectiveING Here are some of his findings, fun to read but what an ass.>https://beavercountian.com/content/daily/gregory-scott-hopkins-catherine-walsh-murder
Kristie TanskiDec 10, 2016 at 5:10 pm
Disgusting !!!
Joe YablinskyDec 10, 2016 at 5:29 pm
What did the guy that got bit do
DuhDec 10, 2016 at 1:35 pm
Probably screamed like a little bitch
Craig WarnickDec 10, 2016 at 11:56 pm
Wow!!!!
equalizer13Dec 11, 2016 at 10:30 am
Fire her and strip the psycho of his ability to carry a firearm or be a police officer. He is a disgrace to all who serve honorably and professionally!
Jimmy jackDec 11, 2016 at 2:16 pm
Too late…. it’s already done…. she got suspended and he got nothing. The union or the FOP will fight it anyway and you’ll be paying for a suspension.
WomanhaterDec 12, 2016 at 5:57 pm
Umm drew, weren’t you in anger management for threatening to strangle a female dispatcher?
JerryDec 13, 2016 at 2:30 pm
Awww… dude got mauled by a dog??? And I missed where the police officer and the dispatcher were laughing at it??? fuck hope it shows up on Cops so I can laugh my ass off. Dumb dick got ate by a doggie cause he was being a baddie… Not only do I think the dog deserves a steak, it should be a Filet.
To the other assholes on here whining about her getting fired; please go cry more. I hope you get eaten by the big bad wolf that caused this uproar in the first place.