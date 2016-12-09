Beaver County 911 Dispatcher Suspended For Making Fun Of Man Who Had His Chest Ripped Open By Police K-9

A Beaver County 911 Dispatcher has been suspended without pay for two days after it was discovered she had been making fun of a man who had his chest ripped open by a police k-9 while she was dispatching.

Jocelyn Sabol was given the two day unpaid suspension by Emergency Services Director Wes Hill last week, according to county officials.

As the Beaver Countian first revealed in an article published on November 18th, Sabol can be heard on a call recorded by the County 911 Center laughing and joking with Beaver Borough Patrolman Jeffery Wijnen-riems while discussing serious injuries sustained by James Edward Cicco, who was mauled by the officer’s police K-9 during his arrest.

“Dude, you got dogs chewing people up and shit,” Sabol can be heard saying to Officer Wijnen-riems on the recording. Sabol later told the officer he better go buy his k-9 a steak.

“I was giggling, did you hear me, I think I giggled on the radio,” said Sabol. “Oh goodness how funny.”

A Right-to-Know request by the Beaver Countian for the recorded conversation had been denied by County Commissioners Dan Camp and Tony Amadio after a delay of over a month, but this publication received a copy of the call from a confidential source and released it to the public.

Jocelyn Sabol’s suspension came more than three months after her conversation with Officer Wijnen-riems but just days after the Beaver Countian published the recording.

According to county records, Sabol was first hired as a part-time dispatcher in February 2014 and promoted to full-time status in February 2015.

Listen To The Phone Call: