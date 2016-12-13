Beaver County 911 Dispatcher Arrested After Allegedly Discharging Handgun Outside Of Bar In West Virginia

A Beaver County 911 Dispatcher has been arrested in West Virginia after authorities allege he discharged a firearm outside of a bar.

Daniel Mraovich was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after deputies were dispatched to the White Stallion Bar for calls of a man engaged in a physical altercation outside of the drinking establishment.

Witnesses told deputies that Mraovich had retrieved a handgun from his vehicle during the altercation and fired a single shot. Mraovich had left the scene by the time deputies arrived but he was apprehended not long after.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Mraovich admitted to firing his weapon but said he only did so to de-escalate the fight.

Daniel Mraovich was arraigned on charges of DUI 2nd Offense and Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, before being taken to the Northern Regional Jail. He is now out on bond.

Beaver County Officials tell the Beaver Countian that Mraovich returned to work as a 911 Dispatcher yesterday without informing the county of his arrest. Officials say Beaver County Emergency Services Director Wes Hill independently learned of Mraovich’s charges and today placed him on administrative suspension without pay.

Mraovich’s latest arrest is the most recent in a string of charges involving alcohol dating back to 2008. Mraovich was convicted of DUI 2nd Offense back in 2012 with a blood-alcohol level over 3 times the legal limit. He was placed in the Beaver County ARD Program back in 2008 on charges of DUI and Damage to an Unattended Vehicle after Aliquippa Police say the man wrecked a tow truck owned by Junak’s Auto Body into another vehicle on Franklin Ave while intoxicated, then left the scene of the accident — he was found to have a BAC of .27 in that incident.

Daniel Mraovich has been a 911 Dispatcher for Beaver County Emergency Services since 2002.