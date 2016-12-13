Beaver County 911 Dispatcher Arrested After Allegedly Discharging Handgun Outside Of Bar In West Virginia

A Beaver County 911 Dispatcher has been arrested in West Virginia after authorities allege he discharged a firearm outside of a bar.
Daniel Mraovich was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after deputies were dispatched to the White Stallion Bar for calls of a man engaged in a physical altercation outside of the drinking establishment.
Witnesses told deputies that Mraovich had retrieved a handgun from his vehicle during the altercation and fired a single shot. Mraovich had left the scene by the time deputies arrived but he was apprehended not long after.
According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Mraovich admitted to firing his weapon but said he only did so to de-escalate the fight.
Daniel Mraovich was arraigned on charges of DUI 2nd Offense and Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, before being taken to the Northern Regional Jail. He is now out on bond.
Beaver County Officials tell the Beaver Countian that Mraovich returned to work as a 911 Dispatcher yesterday without informing the county of his arrest. Officials say Beaver County Emergency Services Director Wes Hill independently learned of Mraovich’s charges and today placed him on administrative suspension without pay.
Mraovich’s latest arrest is the most recent in a string of charges involving alcohol dating back to 2008. Mraovich was convicted of DUI 2nd Offense back in 2012 with a blood-alcohol level over 3 times the legal limit. He was placed in the Beaver County ARD Program back in 2008 on charges of DUI and Damage to an Unattended Vehicle after Aliquippa Police say the man wrecked a tow truck owned by Junak’s Auto Body into another vehicle on Franklin Ave while intoxicated, then left the scene of the accident — he was found to have a BAC of .27 in that incident.
Daniel Mraovich has been a 911 Dispatcher for Beaver County Emergency Services since 2002.
46 Comments
Rhonda IronsDec 13, 2016 at 10:46 pm
Morgan Swoager Kimberly Reed Protch
Chelsea PersingDec 13, 2016 at 10:55 pm
3rd time a dispatcher has been in the news in the recent past… hmmm who are they hiring
Joe SnowdenDec 13, 2016 at 11:07 pm
Right???
rickDec 13, 2016 at 11:50 pm
They should hire some ambridge area school teachers.Because they are always looking for more money.
Bill AtwellDec 13, 2016 at 10:58 pm
Such a shame. To go into West Virginia and mix Booze & guns not very smart
Shaun GlasserDec 13, 2016 at 11:12 pm
Lmao….another dispatcher
Drew FigasDec 13, 2016 at 11:29 pm
Hahahahha lmfao … that a boy Danny …. hahaha
WomanhaterDec 13, 2016 at 9:21 pm
Stick to threatening female dispatchers and leave the comedy to the comedians.
Chris KincaidDec 13, 2016 at 11:34 pm
Let’s not forget that he crashed a fire truck some years ago either.
ricimerDec 13, 2016 at 6:36 pm
From the comments i read no one is at all surprised. um not either. Hell when it comes to Beaver Co. this is news but its mild. Compared to what the people of Beaver County are subjected to. On a continuous basis…
FF2Dec 13, 2016 at 6:37 pm
Was he out drinking with Wes??
ricimerDec 13, 2016 at 6:40 pm
From the comments i read no one is at all surprised. um not either. Hell when it comes to Beaver Co. this is news but its mild. Compared to what the people of Beaver County are subjected two. On a continuous basis…
Lou CalerDec 13, 2016 at 11:43 pm
Really??!!??
JC CrispinoDec 14, 2016 at 12:16 am
so, let me see if i got this straight. last week, a dispatcher was going to be disciplined, because she was joking around on the radio about a man being mauled by a cops dog, who he obviously can’t control, and now this guy shoots a gun to “de-escalate” a fight. ok, it all makes perfect sense. you may proceed.
Nathan BloorDec 14, 2016 at 6:05 am
And one a few months ago ODed on heroin with kids around
Michael J WallaceDec 14, 2016 at 12:25 am
Beaver County local government hires some real classy people……SMH. And they want to raise my property tax to pay for all these useless workers.
FiregodDec 15, 2016 at 8:52 am
If you feel they are useless, please feel free to find your own help when something goes wrong. Don’t use 911. Oh yeah and your county taxes don’t pay their salary.
jaybirdDec 13, 2016 at 7:39 pm
What type of punishment will he face for discharging a firearm outside a bar, a serious offense? Jail-time or nothing? Plus, does he have a prior record of leaving the scene of an accident from the previous incident, also a serious violation? Or, did he walk?
911 personnel are on the front-lines in an emergency. What kind of minimum standards are required for employment at the 911 center? Apparently, they aren’t too stringent. Mr. Hill… tighten it up, and get rid of these characters before a wrong decision is made.
Responder32Dec 13, 2016 at 7:47 pm
The meltdown at the 911 Center started a year ago when the good, experienced dispatchers started to retire. Many took the early retirement offer because they knew the quality of new dispatchers and the lack of leadership in management was a recipe for disaster. And it certainly has become that. It is puzzling that the Center’s (retiring) Director is not being held responsible for the loss of integrity. It is even more puzzling why the Director’s right-hand man has been named as the new head. There are serious, serious problems at that place; far more than what has been reported in the media. Dispatch mistakes, which occur daily, are outright frightening and consistently endanger first responders and citizens who are already in distress. It is crucial that county officials rein in that place and appoint professional leadership. How comfortable is Shell or nuclear plant officials with weekly revelations about seedy dispatchers? How long before the remaining good dispatchers leave out of disgust. That place is a crisis just waiting to happen.
FiregodDec 13, 2016 at 9:07 pm
Strange, maybe you should get your facts straight. The retiring dispatchers, and the one who threw a hissy fit cause he couldn’t get his way and make the fire desk run like 47 house left before any of the new people were hired. Stick to your 47 and 69 whose dick is bigger battle.
SosoDec 14, 2016 at 7:42 am
Well said, those who retired the last couple years needed to go. Including the 2 fire chiefs that were in the bunch. Speaking of fire chiefs what ever happened to the one that beat his wife. What is it with these fire chiefs?
Responder32Dec 14, 2016 at 3:03 pm
Excellent point! When the experienced dispatchers saw the degradation of dispatch quality and lack of leadership, they wanted to reverse it. “Their way” was to restore professionalism at the Center. “Their way” was blocked by the Center’s administration. Subsequently, since the experienced dispatchers retired, three dispatchers have been suspended or fired, two of which were working at the Center long before the retirements. At this rate the public safety commission will be able to feature suspended and fired 911 dispatchers in next year’s calendar.
FiregodDec 16, 2016 at 4:18 pm
Please let us know how the dispatchers that left we going to change things? This should be interesting to hear.
smurf1Dec 13, 2016 at 9:43 pm
I agree completely, the retirement package also has caused the 911 center to be on a skeleton crew causing more stress to the experienced dispatchers left behind with all the newbies. I believe the fault lies with our commissioners not doing their homework before the retirement packages were given out, especially for essential jobs such as dispatching. We lost a lot of good, dedicated, loyal and compassionate dispatchers with that retirement package. I love how the commissioners brag about how much money they are saving the county, but they have put our police officer’s lives on the line and also our communities lives on the line in the name of money!!! To be a dispatcher you have to dedicate yourself to the job each and everyday knowing you might hold someone’s life in your hands every time the phone rings. To the newer dispatcher you can’t be taught how to be compassionate about your job, you have to live it!!! If you think it’s a party it is time for you to leave!!!
Silver EagleDec 14, 2016 at 10:55 am
You have stated correctly. Not only that but they are training less effectively. They are training for a few weeks and letting them on their own….WRONG!! It takes longer than that to get acclimated to the system and to know what you have to know. It’s a cluster alright!! They had a APCO certified trainer that was willing to keep training and when he retired – they never called him back to train the “newbees” — idiots! It’s not all about answering the phones and putting out the call – you actually have to use your brain – calm, cool and collected. It’s not an easy job – it’s not for everyone – to become “seasoned” you have to do the job for a long time. Sure some mistakes are inevitable – but people’s lives depend on these people @ 911.
Fire dudeDec 14, 2016 at 4:29 pm
Contrary,most wanted to reverse it. One that you’re associated with was a whiner who didn’t get his way so he pouted and left. He does the same at the FD and everything else that he’s associated with.
AfliesawayDec 13, 2016 at 7:59 pm
A friend’s 14 year old was life flighted 10 days ago after a dog attack. She was alone but managed to call 911 on her cell. The dispatchers response: if you are being attacked by a dog, how are you on the phone?
Why do they keep these people?
Responder32Dec 13, 2016 at 8:11 pm
Perhaps the dispatcher was yucking it up with the dog’s owner on another line. But seriously, these types of issues need to be handed over to the Justice Department. Then they need to go through tapes for the last year; interview the police, fire, and EMS officials in the county, investigate complaints, then determine if professional standards have fallen to the point of civil rights violations or public endangerment.
FiregodDec 13, 2016 at 9:10 pm
Since we are being nameless, I call bs
MacDec 13, 2016 at 8:03 pm
Why is this county such a freaking joke??? WHEN ARE THINGS GOING TO CHANGE???
TurbanhaterDec 13, 2016 at 8:07 pm
again,,,,,,!!!!! another tough guy ….drunk. Now a punk with a gun
Why does he still have a job at 911? Are he and Wes drunk buddies?
I can recall when hopewell got rid of this punk. He joined the hall of fame fuck ups in aliquippa. Only to be fired. Now that’s bad. you should have lied ….like joe trone about the brakes malfunctioning. Or lie like jt getting in a fight with Andy in the station.
All tough guys with little wangs.
Jon RomanchakDec 14, 2016 at 1:13 am
Jordan Bittner this looks soo familiar, you know why?
George BurdDec 14, 2016 at 2:01 am
dont yall watch tv the hero shoots his gun in the air and everything stops and everyone is like whoa man we were crazy were good now. idiot is lucky someone didnt shoot him
Josh TuroczyDec 14, 2016 at 2:01 am
Blame it on the Russians.
Rob ShoffDec 14, 2016 at 4:05 am
Hes the one that got a dui after wrecking a tow truck while towing for our police
Wow I’m glad I don’t drink anymore sounds like he should try it too sobriety
Sad thing is he probably got illegal drugs in his system too
Siera GrossDec 14, 2016 at 5:20 am
Jon Breedlove is this that douche Danny dude that tried to fmsay we had to let him tow our car after you were already there with the wrecker?
Jon BreedloveDec 14, 2016 at 5:48 am
Yes it is! I wonder who will save him ? Joe junak ain’t here to do it this time. Lol
weredareresDec 14, 2016 at 6:02 am
Maybe someone should ask him if he was there when a certain someone hit the three parked cars in Aliquippa. I think this fella is buddies with cuz cuz, cause he sure goes from one politically acquired job to another. The county has allowed scum like this to be hired for quite a long while, people going to work drunk, people involved with official oppression, stealing items from their job, the list is endless. To get rid of the dreck of society, you have to first get rid of the ones in charge. Some of them still have power, even though they were voted out. And don’t forget the mindless idiots who vote the straight ticket, they continue to vote with a conscience and without brains.
Darryce MccoyDec 14, 2016 at 12:14 pm
911 is a joke,(it’s a song)
equalizer13Dec 14, 2016 at 10:18 am
Fire him immediately. Familiar last name. Check it out under the friends and family hiring post at the courthouse. No qualifications necessary and no common sense required. Why is Wes Hill still around? He’s the head of a clown circus about to go over the cliff. His head should roll first and set the tone for the other lackeys and political hires. Bring on home rule NOW! End this corrupt row office bullshit and all it’s union hugs and henchmen (I mean hench people)
Bobby Boom BoomDec 14, 2016 at 1:40 pm
I’m just glad to see that the drinking issues haven’t so far de-railed his career. Jeez.
KVR 856Dec 14, 2016 at 8:30 pm
The ghosts of Russ Chiodo and Ralph Gerace keep rearing their ugly heads! Their legacy just keeps rolling on! Wes Hill was taught well. But that is just MY OPINION only.
Badge Sniffers, all of them.
jaaceeDec 14, 2016 at 10:12 pm
This seems to be a good place to hire the county dregs and political hacks. Where are the Commisioners, where’s the Human Resource Office, where are all the officials who talk integrity in office? Hey courthouse, maybe it’s time to drain the swamp.
MountieDec 14, 2016 at 10:15 pm
Why wasn’t the DPW worker that came to work drunk a couple weeks ago ever reported on? Sandie??? Crickets!! That one was hid very well.
CountyisbrokenDec 15, 2016 at 9:18 pm
WES HILL THAT NEVER PAYS HIS BILLS REALLLY. THIS GUYS A JOKE NEVER PAYS MY BUDDY FOR HIS SERVICES . WHEN HE DOES HE PAYS LATE OR ARGUES BEING MONTHS LATE HE SHOULD BE FIRED OR SUED THE WHISTLING ASSHOLE!!!!!!!
AssholeDec 22, 2016 at 6:52 am
Man, people get ballsy when they hide behind a keyboard and an alias.