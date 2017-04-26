Beaver Countian founder John Paul participated in an article published this week by the Pittsburgh City Paper about a recent appellate court decision that overturned a Beaver County judge’s ruling which determined same-sex couples have no right to prove common-law marriages in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Superior Court gave legal recognition to common-law same-sex marriages earlier this month, after overturning a ruling by Beaver County Judge John D. McBride who had refused to extend the protections to a gay couple who shared a 17-year relationship together. Although formal marriage rights were extended to gay couples in 2014, the issue of so-called “common-law” gay marriages had not specifically been addressed by the appellate courts; other lower courts in the state had repeatedly extended those protections, making Judge McBride’s ruling an outlier.
“Publications across Pennsylvania and beyond are writing about this important ruling,” said John Paul. “Ultimately, I felt too close to this story to report about it in-depth; I decided instead to participate in an article being written by a journalist from another publication.”
Pittsburgh City Paper reporter Ryan Deto wrote about the controversy for a featured story published by the magazine this week.
John Paul and his life partner of 19 years became the first gay couple legally married in Beaver County on May 21st, 2014 — the same day a federal judge ruled Pennsylvania’s ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional. His hastily arranged civil ceremony was officiated over by Beaver County Common Pleas Judge Deborah Kunselman (who is currently a candidate for the Pennsylvania Superior Court).
Judge Kunselman also participated in the Pittsburgh City Paper’s article. She has now officiated over a half dozen same-sex marriages, as well as presiding over a marriage for a transgender man and his wife. Kunselman has worked with private law firms to help promote projects providing legal name changes for indigent transgender individuals, making information available in the courthouse’s law library.
“There is certainly a tale of two Beaver Counties to be told here,” said John Paul.
Officials from Beaver County have through the years taken positions all over the spectrum on LGBT issues. The Beaver Countian had previously published an editorial by John Paul in opposition to an attempt in 2011 by Republican State Representative Jim Christiana (who is current a candidate for the United States Senate) to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to prohibit same-sex marriage and all other legal protections for gay couples.
The Pittsburgh City Paper’s article about the Superior Court’s decision overturning Beaver County Common Pleas Judge John McBride can be read in full on their website at PghCityPaper.com
Additional information about Judge McBride’s overturned ruling can be found in an article by Paula Reed Ward in the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.
Judge McBride needs to leave the 19th century and move on to the 21st century
Don’t be so quick to say Judge McBride is in the 19th century. This country is now only 1 Supreme Court justice away from pushing gay marriage out of legality again. That’s a fact. If Justice Kennedy retires this summer as is expected, President Trump will appoint off his list of Judges. None on that list is what you would call a social liberal. Once seated, just watch how fast states like Texas or Alabama or Arkansas take action. Don’t think for a second that this is settled law (no matter which side you are on). Just like abortion… this fight is far from over.
I don’t see where same sex marriage infringes on the public or anyone else. Furthermore I don’t think it’s anyone else’s fucking business. They have a human right to live their live as they choose. The government and every one else should stay out of it.
Great read. Thanks JP for having our backs.
JP is my hero.
Common law marriage for gay, lesbian, etc couples should only extend back to when the state made it legal for these individuals/couples to be married. Prior to that it was illegal. The time frame required should start then or if a later date should start then and be the same time frame as heterosexual couples. Just because it became legal and you lived together forever does not give you the magic wand. All laws have a start date and some are made retroactive to a certain date but not to the beginning of time. At any rate, getting married is the correct thing to do if you are really committed to each other and not just living together.
Sorry but the Superior Court disagrees with you.
The Pittsburgh City paper is a porno laced Libretardal rag that makes the BCT’s look like THE top notch print media in the country.
https://beavercountian.com/content/op-ed/pennsylvania-gay-marriage
Wow that is powerful writing!