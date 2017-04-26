Beaver Countian founder John Paul participated in an article published this week by the Pittsburgh City Paper about a recent appellate court decision that overturned a Beaver County judge’s ruling which determined same-sex couples have no right to prove common-law marriages in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court gave legal recognition to common-law same-sex marriages earlier this month, after overturning a ruling by Beaver County Judge John D. McBride who had refused to extend the protections to a gay couple who shared a 17-year relationship together. Although formal marriage rights were extended to gay couples in 2014, the issue of so-called “common-law” gay marriages had not specifically been addressed by the appellate courts; other lower courts in the state had repeatedly extended those protections, making Judge McBride’s ruling an outlier.

“Publications across Pennsylvania and beyond are writing about this important ruling,” said John Paul. “Ultimately, I felt too close to this story to report about it in-depth; I decided instead to participate in an article being written by a journalist from another publication.”

Pittsburgh City Paper reporter Ryan Deto wrote about the controversy for a featured story published by the magazine this week.

John Paul and his life partner of 19 years became the first gay couple legally married in Beaver County on May 21st, 2014 — the same day a federal judge ruled Pennsylvania’s ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional. His hastily arranged civil ceremony was officiated over by Beaver County Common Pleas Judge Deborah Kunselman (who is currently a candidate for the Pennsylvania Superior Court).

Judge Kunselman also participated in the Pittsburgh City Paper’s article. She has now officiated over a half dozen same-sex marriages, as well as presiding over a marriage for a transgender man and his wife. Kunselman has worked with private law firms to help promote projects providing legal name changes for indigent transgender individuals, making information available in the courthouse’s law library.

“There is certainly a tale of two Beaver Counties to be told here,” said John Paul.

Officials from Beaver County have through the years taken positions all over the spectrum on LGBT issues. The Beaver Countian had previously published an editorial by John Paul in opposition to an attempt in 2011 by Republican State Representative Jim Christiana (who is current a candidate for the United States Senate) to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to prohibit same-sex marriage and all other legal protections for gay couples.

The Pittsburgh City Paper’s article about the Superior Court’s decision overturning Beaver County Common Pleas Judge John McBride can be read in full on their website at PghCityPaper.com

Additional information about Judge McBride’s overturned ruling can be found in an article by Paula Reed Ward in the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.