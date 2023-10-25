Wednesday, November 1, 2023
31.7 F
Beaver
Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Beaver Countians Describe Their Escape From Israel After Attacks

Sandra Donovan
By Sandra Donovan
Jeff and Shelley Smith of Hopewell, at the Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel in Amman, Jordan. / submitted photo

Editor’s Note: Following its publication, this piece was edited to correct for differences in various accounts provided by those on the tour.

When about a dozen members of Prince of Peace Anglican Church in Hopewell Township signed up for a tour of Israel’s religious sites that left Oct. 2, they had no idea they’d be taking refuge in a bomb shelter due to a Hamas attack, or making an unexpected three-hour ride to Amman, Jordan.

The group had booked a Shoresh Study Tour, which is part of the organization The Church’s Ministry Among Jewish People, or CMJ. Founded in 1809 in England, CMJ explores the Jewish roots of the Christian faith.

The tour included several sites including Caesarea, the artificial seaport built by Herod the Great; Nazareth, the hometown of Jesus; and Capernaum, where Jesus’s ministry was centered. They then headed to the Jordan River for a dunking in the same river in which Jesus was baptized, which Prince of Peace assistant pastor, Philip Bottomley, a native of England, called a “recommitment” ceremony and some tourists call a “second baptism.”

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Sandra Donovan
Sandra Donovan
Sandra Fischione Donovan is a BeaverCountian.com contributing reporter. She previously spent 17 years as a reporter and editor with the Beaver County and Allegheny Times and another dozen years as a freelancer for the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. She has won local and state journalism awards. A graduate of Penn State University Park, she also holds a master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University.

Latest News

Lynn Fox -

Local Defense Attorney Joins Big Firm To Open Beaver County Branch

A prominent Beaver criminal defense attorney has raided the Beaver County District Attorney's office to help create a local...
© 2023 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy
error: Alert: Content is protected!