The Beaver Countian has been conducting an investigation into allegations that someone assumed the identity of a District Attorney candidate’s wife when posting dozens of degrading comments to articles published on this site.

The investigation was prompted by allegations made by Assistant Public Defender Dirk Goodwald that a person who publicly identified herself as his wife in a comment on the Beaver Countian last week, and in the process publicly exposed herself as being the person who has been posting dozens of other vulgar and disparaging comments, is an impostor.

The controversy started last Tuesday in the comments section of an article the Beaver Countian published about endorsements by the Central Labor Council — Dirk Goodwald had received an endorsement by the union for his District Attorney candidacy.

A reader of that article wrote an anonymous response under the alias “10-37,” expressing the opinion that Dirk Goodwald should have been disqualified from receiving the endorsement because he is supporting Sheriff George David’s reelection efforts. The reader also said they believe Goodwald only got the Central Labor Council endorsement because the man’s wife has relatives in union leadership.

In reaction to that anonymous reader’s comment, a person using the alias “Jamie” posted the following comment of her own:

Hey 10 37 you asshole…..i am Dirk’s wife. I do not ever go on to this website to read this garabge. However someone told me to log on and read tour comment. Leave my family out of this! Dont cry beacuse your candidate did not win this endorsement. You dont see me on crying that Frank got endorsed by PSP or the Aliquippa /Hopewell FOP or any other candidate that got endorsed. Do not talk about someone ‘s family!!!

Dirk Goodwald’s wife is Jamie Goodwald.

The comment was left under the same account that had made dozens of other comments on the Beaver Countian using a variety of different aliases since last December. Another commenter on the site noticed that although “Jamie” claimed she didn’t read the site or post comments, her account avatar (a unique cartoon face known as a “Gravatar” that accompanies each comment which is automatically generated based on encrypted account information) matched dozens of other comments left on this site, including ones made by aka “getagrip” and aka “harvey12.”

The Beaver Countian has a proud reputation of vigorously defending the anonymity of its commenters, utilizing technological protections and working with some of the nation’s leading law firms and civil rights organization to provide legal protections as well (this publication is currently working on behalf of 13 of its users to protect their true identities in court from a frivolous defamation lawsuit filed against them by a New Brighton man).

“Jamie” effectively overrode the protections provided by the Beaver Countian, and the anonymity of her own account, by voluntarily and publicly posting on this site what she claims to be her real name and true identity — Jamie, Dirk Goodwald’s wife.

After seeing the comment posted under his wife’s name, and discovering it was publicly linked to dozens of vulgar rants, the Beaver Countian attempted to contact district attorney candidate Dirk Goodwald to discuss the matter. Goodwald failed to return a detailed message left on his cellphone describing the situation, but has since been telling public officials and fellow attorneys in the courthouse that the comments were not left by his wife, and that she was the victim of identity fraud. He has also been telling colleagues that his wife is weighing the possibility of taking legal action.

While users of the Beaver Countian are welcome to post under an assumed aliase, they are not permitted to falsely assume other people’s true-life identities — acts which could under certain circumstances constitute civil or even criminal liabilities. The Beaver Countian takes such matters seriously and initiated an internal investigation to determine whether Goodwald’s wife was being victimized by a user of this site, as he alleged.

The Beaver Countian’s investigation has been able to verify the account in question (which publicly identified herself as “Jamie” Goodwald) is associated directly to an email address belonging to Jamie Goodwald, and also to her personal Facebook page — No evidence was found to suggest Goodwald was the victim of identity fraud by another user of this site as has been alleged. This publication has preserved the “Internet Protocol Address” logs for all aliases linked to “Jamie,” which could be utilized to conclusively prove who paid for the internet access account (ie Comcast account) used to post the comments.

While the various aliases linked to aka “Jamie” have made disparaging comments about a number of different people, they have posted only supportive comments about Dirk Goodwald. In one comment by aka “harvey12,” publicly linked to the “Jamie” account, she claims to have been a juror on one of Dirk Goodwald’s criminal cases:

Think what you want but I have had the pleasure of being a juror on one of attorney Goodwald’s trial cases when he defended a man from ambridge who was accused of terroristic threats. The verdict was not guilty due to Attorney Goodwald’s skill and ability. He is a sharp attorney with a great courtroom presence and someone who isn’t afraid to take a stand for his client. We the jury were very impressed with his ability to fight for his client.

That’s exactly what this county needs someone who isn’t afraid to take a stand. Unlike the crew that’s in the DA’s office now.

I know I am voting for Goodwald. He was on the ball and will stand up for the people of this county.

Comments posted by “getagrip,” also publicly linked to the “Jamie” account, accused attorney Albert Torrence (candidate for District Attorney) of currently being involved in multiple affairs, said Assistant District Attorney Ron Digiorno is “basically a sexual predator” who is physically harassing Assistant District Attorney Ashley Elias, and asserted that Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Popovich and Brittany Smith are sleeping with married men. The account has also posted derogatory comments about Assistant District Attorney Frank Martocci (also a candidate for District Attorney) and the Pennsylvania State Police, while posting positive remarks about Sheriff George David and his criminal defense attorney.

This publication left a second voicemail message last week for Dirk Goodwald notifying him of the preliminary results of its investigation. The message also requested comment from Dirk Goodwald and his wife Jamie about the disparaging comments; the call was not returned.

Other Comments Publicly Posted By aka “Jamie,” aka “getagrip,” aka “#reallynoway#,” and aka “harvey12”: