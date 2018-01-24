Baden Borough is stalling the release of public records that could show whether or not its Council members conducted a secret telephone vote which may have been in violation of state public meeting laws.
Dozens of individuals attended the January 17th meeting of Baden Borough Council where the hiring of several part-time police officers was publicly deliberated. Individuals who attended the public meeting tell the Beaver Countian that discussions between members of Council grew contentious.
Those in attendance say hiring of the part-time officers was ultimately struck down after some Council members expressed concern about the propriety of the employment process. Mayor Samuel Gagliardi cast a tie-breaking “no” vote, joining with Suzie Furr, David Trzcianka, and Dawn Singleton. Ted Kotula, Judy Montell, and John Shelkons had been the minority “yes” votes to approve the hires. Robert Besong was not present.
Sources say the majority expressed to the public their intention to table the hiring of part-time officers until next month’s public meeting, allowing time for a review of the employment process.
Two sources the Beaver Countian spoke with allege that within two days of the public meeting, Council members conducted a second vote privately via telephone where they approved hiring of the part-time police officers in a 5 to 2 decision. Sources say Susie Furr changed her prior “no” to “yes” during the telephone vote, with Robert Besong participating this time to also vote “yes.”
Those sources allege that emails were sent arranging for the telephone vote.
The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act mandates votes of a Borough Council occur at publicly advertised meetings and that members of the public be allowed to make comment prior to votes taking place. Public officials who knowingly violate provisions of the public meeting law face fines of up to $1,000 for a first offense.
In an attempt to investigate the allegations, the Beaver Countian submitted an open records request to Baden Borough on Friday pursuant to the Pennsylvania Right to Know Law, seeking a copy of the Borough’s audio recording of its public meeting along with any emails sent from or to members of Council about the alleged telephone vote.
Elaine Klavin Rakovan, Open Records Officer for Baden, responded to the Beaver Countian’s request by invoking a 30-day extension on the production of the public records, which normally should have been released within 5 business days. The municipality claims it needs the added time to conduct a legal review to determine if a recording of a public meeting is a public record that must be released to the public, and whether emails referencing a vote by Council are public records which must also be disclosed.
Baden Borough is represented by attorney James D. Amato of Amato, Start & Associates in Sewickley.
This town seems to be going downhill politically. Maybe time for a leadership change.
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Most are corrupt criminals.
Who did they secretly hire? JW-R?!
I was wondering the EXACT same thing.
At the meeting it was agreed too (read above) not to hire any of them by a 4 to 3 vote, then within hours they took a secret and illegal vote over the phone outside the public view to put those officers on 5 to 2. It’s not the officers they want to hire that is the issue, it’s about the unscrupulous and illegal way they went about it. Then there is the stonewalling on the release of PUBLIC emails that JP is requesting, they surely have something to hide.
Vote one way in front of the public and another behind the publics back. Reminds me of BC commissioners.
It’s obvious Baden Borough didn’t learn from the Beaver debakel with J W R an the Looser Lozier trying to keep a public record from J P , when will they learn, bygolly when J.P. wants something, give it to him with a smile an thank you , or prepare to look like a fool.
Finally, someone’s figuring out how these small towns operate. This is normal for this town. Just look who’s on council. Ain’t won dat kan spell there name.
Let’s all get ready for Raven to obsessively fawn over the Costra Nosa as a result of the attorney that was hired.
Amato…why is that name familiar? Oh ya, anytime there’s something shady in BC, that name pops up…..coincidence?
It would seem to me that until these officers are hired during a public vote (that was advertised in accordance with the law) they aren’t police officers in Baden Boro. In addition to any arrest that they make being thrown out in court any citizen is well within their rights to file a private criminal complaint against these actors for impersonating a police officer.
If the above commenters are correct that JWR is one of the hires then there are probably more than a few citizens with German Shepherds who are more than happy to offer assistance with his arrest. God knows that they would be more capable handlers than he can ever hope to be.
Same old names in that town. Trazcianka, Besong, Montell…. time for them to leave. Need new blood… Just like the fire department did… drain it!!
Beaver County and Baden Boro keep forgetting who they work for.
The best way to approach this “issue” is to follow the law.
If a 30 day extension is permitted, then follow the law and wait 30 days for the answer. If the answer is not in accordance with the law then appeal and do not let the issue die. The citizens in Baden must show up to the next meeting and demand answers to this report.
If there is a violation of the law, or stalling to cover up a violation of the law, all persons responsible should be prosecuted by the District Attorney regardless of what family they are from, who they are, who they know or what political party they represent.
Historically nothing has been done in Beaver County as to governmental units violating the law. This must change if there ever is going to be government responsible to citizens and taxpayers. When the law is broken, it is a crime.