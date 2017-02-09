Note: Beaver County Attorney Mitchell Shahen has submitted the following biography to the Beaver Countian in connection with the announcement of his candidacy for Common Pleas Judge. Attorney Shahen is a registered Democrat who will be cross-filing as a Republican, as is standard practice in judicial races. The Pennsylvania judicial primary elections will take place on Tuesday, May 16th. The bio is being published here as provided by the candidate.

Attorney Mitchell Shahen is a Center Township resident where he resides with his wife, Cheryl Pollack Shahen. Cheryl has been a Registered Nurse at Heritage Valley Sewickley for 38 years. They have two children. His daughter, Alaina, is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University and is a Cardiovascular Intensive Care Nurse in Miami. His son, Christopher, is a graduate of John Carroll University and is currently employed at the Cleveland Clinic, Lerner Research Institute for Molecular Biology in Cleveland, Ohio.

Attorney Shahen is a graduate of Aliquippa High School. While at Aliquippa High School, he played football under the auspices of Coach Don Yannessa. He also was involved in the re-establishment of a wrestling program at Aliquippa High School where he was named as a captain of that squad. Attorney Shahen has returned numerous times to Aliquippa High School as a speaker for the Beaver County Bar Association as part of the “Stepping Out” program.

He received a B.A. at the Pennsylvania State University in 1979 and a Juris Doctor degree from the Western New England University School of Law in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1983. Shortly after he received his degree, he passed the Pennsylvania Bar Exam. While at Western New England University School of Law, Attorney Shahen was awarded a Diversity Merit Scholarship for his second and third years of law school.

Attorney Shahen is an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hopewell where he has served as a Lector since 2000 and he also serves as an usher at the Church. Over the years, he has coached youth basketball for the Our Lady of Fatima School boys’ basketball program and he also coached youth soccer and baseball in Center Township. For five years, Attorney Shahen and his wife, Cheryl, co-chaired a major fundraiser, the 200 Club Dinner and Dance, for the Our Lady of Fatima School PTA. Attorney Shahen currently serves as the legal advisor to the Saint Vincent De Paul Society at Our Lady of Fatima Parish. He also volunteered at other Church and School events.

In 2014, Attorney Shahen took up running and hiking. Since that time, he has competed in 5k and 10k races, and, in October of 2016, he competed in and completed a half marathon (13.1 miles). The organizations which he has supported by participating in the various races include the Beaver County Women’s Center, Habitat for Humanity, Beaver Falls Education Foundation, Central Valley Education Foundation, Margaret Ross Elementary School PTG, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio River Trail Council, the Adoption Connection and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Beaver County.

Mitchell Shahen has practiced law in Beaver County for 33 years, with 21 years serving as Conflicts Counsel to the Court of Common Pleas of Beaver County in addition to maintaining a private law practice. Attorney Shahen’s private legal practice includes a variety of civil matters. As Conflicts Counsel, Attorney Shahen has handled thousands of criminal cases while successfully managing a private practice. Attorney Shahen also served as a member of the Beaver County Public Defender’s Office and on the Beaver County Board of Assessment Appeals. Mitchell also serves as solicitor for Georgetown Borough, Hookstown Borough, East Rochester Zoning Hearing Board, Hopewell Township Zoning Building Code Appeals Board and Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School.

In 2006, Attorney Shahen was appointed to serve on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Juvenile Rules Committee, charged with the task of developing an implementation plan for the new Pennsylvania Rules of Criminal Procedure for juvenile cases.

Mitchell Shahen was awarded the honor of the Best Attorney in Beaver County by the Beaver County Times for four years, receiving the Gold honor in 2013 and 2014 and the Silver honor in 2015 and 2016.

More information about attorney Mitchell Shahen is available on his website, ShahenForJudge.com