Ambridge Magisterial District Judge Andrew Hladio has tendered his resignation from office effective 4:30 p.m. today. Hladio’s resignation comes after the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline issued an order in October suspending him from the bench for the second time over allegations of misconduct.

District Judge Hladio was first suspended from the bench in February as part of an emergency order issued by the Court of Judicial Discipline that came in reaction to a 52-page complaint filed against him by the Judicial Conduct Board. State investigators allege that Hladio violated standards of conduct for District Judges and the Pennsylvania Constitution by repeatedly making inappropriate advances towards clerks in the court system; Hladio allegedly continued those unwanted advances even after being rebuffed by the women and reprimanded by court administrators and higher ranking judges.

The Court of Judicial Discipline lifted its suspension of District Judge Hladio in June, even though the charges filed against him were still pending trial.

The Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board filed a new round of formal charges against Hladio on October 11th, alleging the judge has been retaliating against witnesses from the previous complaint. The Court of Judicial Discipline subsequently suspended him for the second time on October 27th.

Officials tell the Beaver Countian that District Judge Hladio’s resignation is expected to put a close to the cases pending against him in the Court of Judicial Discipline.