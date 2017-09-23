Beaver County Democratic Commissioner Tony Amadio went on the radio last week where he told the station’s listeners that the county never really was facing a projected $17.5 million budgetary deficit when the new Republican Board of Commissioners took control of government in 2016 — Amadio instead claimed the county ended its fiscal years 2015 and 2016 with surpluses. In actuality, the county had outstanding checks in excess of any cash available in 2015 by close to $6 million, causing a deficit in available funds that had to be carried over to the following year.
WBVP published Commissioner Amadio’s remarks as part of an article posted to its website, titled, “Beaver County Commissioner Tony Amadio Not Buying Ricardo Luckow’s Nine-Million-Dollar ‘Scare Tactics’.” His latest assertions came during an interview by the station about next year’s budget which is currently being crafted by Commissioners. Amadio has been critical of public statements made by Financial Administrator Ricardo Luckow (a Certified Public Accountant) that initial budgetary projections show the county is facing a projected $9 million budget deficit for 2018, based on preliminary budgets turned in by department heads and elected row officials.
“First of all, do you remember the $17.5 million deficit? That wasn’t true,” said Amadio, referring to projected budgetary deficits for 2016 that had been widely reported online by the Beaver Countian and in the newspaper through coverage by the Beaver County Times. “If you go to page 124 in our CAFR report, which is the final audit, it shows a $3.1 million surplus, not a deficit, that was ending 2015. So, and they kept always saying, adding it on and on and on. In 2016 we had a $7.1 million surplus. How could there possibly be a deficit?”
Commissioner Amadio’s statements to the public misconstrued numbers in the county’s financial reports in trying to justify his budgetary claims, pointing to numbers that contain restricted funds unavailable for budgetary purposes. Amadio has been repeatedly corrected by other county officials about the facts of the county’s actual financial situation.
During the county public work session held last Wednesday in the courthouse, the Beaver Countian’s John Paul challenged Amadio on his statements that the county had not been facing budget deficits: “Your statement, with all do respect sir, is simply false. What the CAFR report says [for 2015], is we had $3 million in the bank, but we had written checks to the tune of $9 million to cover [a tax anticipation loan], that the bank lucky for us didn’t cash, because if they’d cashed them they would have bounced to the tune of $6 million.”
Beaver County had written checks at the end of 2015 to pay off tax anticipation loans taken throughout the year (as required by law), despite there not being enough money in the county’s account to cover them. The bank did not cash those checks until the county had secured new tax anticipation loans in 2016 so the necessary funds would be available. The resulting carry-over of about $6 million in deficits came contrary to the 2016 budget, crafted by then-Financial Administrator Vince LaValle, which showed the county would start the year with about $6 million in its account; a negative swing to the budget of roughly $12 million. Other shortcomings in 2016 budget were estimated at about $5 million on top of that, including overstated revenues and expenses that had not been accounted for, amounting to a total projected budgetary deficit for 2016 of approximately $17 million.
The new Republican-majority Board of Commissioners reopened the budget when they first took office in 2016 as a result of warnings issued to them by the County Controller’s Office, slashing expenses, diverting payment of subsidies to future years, and generating one-time revenue streams (such as the refinancing of bonds) to prevent the county from realizing a financial catastrophe.
In April of 2016, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) downgraded the county’s credit rating due to the “persistent deficits.”
“At this point if you still don’t believe that the county was facing a huge deficit, please call me and I’ll send you an application to the Flat Earth Society,” said then-County Chief of Staff Joe Weidner in an article about the CAFR report published by the Beaver Countian in June of 2016.
The Beaver Countian asked Commissioner Amadio about why he made the statement to WBVP’s listeners: “My question to you sir, with all due respect, is did you go on the radio to intentionally lie to the mostly elderly people who were listening, or are you still after all of this time that legitimately confused about the county’s budget?”
Amadio did not directly address his assertions about deficits, instead saying that no audit ever found “anything was fraudulent.”
“I was on the radio because I got a call to be on the radio, and based on what is in the CAFR is what I reported,” responded Commissioner Amadio. “This CAFR as well as the last ten CAFRs prior to this has been examined and audited and nowhere did it say anywhere did it say anything was fraudulent, and that is all that I’m going to say.”
The Beaver Countian continued to press Amadio on his statements about what the CAFR was actually saying.
“Did you actually read up to page 124 sir or were you going off of information [former County Financial Administrator] Vince LaValle gave you,” asked John Paul?
Multiple sources within the Democratic party have repeatedly told the Beaver Countian that Amadio continues to discuss county finances with LaValle, a close personal friend of Amadio who was forced out of his position in the county by Republican Commissioners Dan Camp and Sandie Egley at the beginning of 2016.
Commissioner Amadio gave a rambling response: “I did not go… this is the CAFR re… you really know what you’re… you, you just assume a lot of things when you write in your article, like exactly what’s going to happen here, what can happen, what’s going to happen, and quite frankly I’m a little beside myself with some of the repo.. I have never seen this government this bad before, I really haven’t […] You know what, every time something happens, the Egley action team goes into effect, the next thing you know they divert away and cast dispersion on other people and I’m tired of it. So you go ahead and continue to write whatever you want. I don’t care anymore. I have been in government 34 years and never has my integrity ever been questioned, 34 years. Ok? I’m done.”
Commissioner Amadio then looked over to Commissioner Sandie Egley, saying, “Keep smiling, go ahead.”
Tensions between County Commissioners have been high since Commissioner Camp and Amadio issued a joint statement about the budget back on September 15th — Commissioner Egley responded to the statement with critical remarks of her own about Camp and Amadio that were published in an interview by the Beaver Countian last Tuesday.
From Page 4 Of The Audited CAFR Report For 2015:
The County’s government, on the other hand, faced one of its most challenging financial outcomes […] The sale of Friendship Ridge in 2014 provided funds that were applied to the General Fund’s 2015 operating budget, evidenced by the originally budgeted $6.9 million deficit […] Reality proved to be more disconcerting than budgeted, with an actual net decrease in fund balance amounting to roughly $9 million. The end of the year was particularly challenging, leaving County officials with little choice but to repay Huntington National Bank $9.5 million plus interest for the outstanding balance of Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes issued during 2015. As seen on the Balance Sheet […] the General Fund had checks outstanding in excess of any cash available by close to $6 million (“bank overdrafts”).
Listen In Full To The Beaver Countian Challenge Commissioner Tony Amadio About His Statements
Correction: During the Beaver Countian’s questioning of Amadio, it named Price Waterhouse Coopers as one of the firms that had reviewed the county’s finances, when the firm was in fact Standard & Poor’s (S&P), which downgraded the county’s credit rating due to deficits.
See Also:
– In-Depth: Beaver County Hid Massive Deficits – Wrote Millions In “Bad Checks” At The End Of Last Year
– Annual Financial Report Provides Further Proof Of County’s Massive Budget Deficits Caused By Prior Board
– Emails Show Commissioner Amadio Falsely Claimed He Received No Information About Budget Deficit
– S&P Downgrades Beaver County’s Credit Rating – Has A “Negative Outlook” Due To “Persistent Deficits”
– Treasurer Connie Javens Misleads Taxpayers About The Budget During AM Radio Interview
Arrogant twits getting paid to be legal criminals.
Is Amadio mentally stable to serve as County Commissioner? This is very troubling.
Funny I hear the same question about Egley. Her statements to this website recently were unhinged!!!!
I heard Amadio say to Egley” Go ahead, keep smiling.” Why would she be smiling when a fellow commissioner is answering a question? Smiling? Is she enjoying all the chaos we now have since she got elected? How juvenile!! I find that troubling and a very unusual response!!! Her behavior for a government official is inappropriate and unacceptable. Grow up, Egley!
Well what the hell we have a crazy unstable president
What are you attempting to accomplish besides trying to make a good man look bad? When you started this site you actually did meaninful reporting. Now you just constantly beat a dead horse. Disgusting.
Are YOU delusional? Sometime good people can do the wrong thing! Are you perfect?? John Paul is only asking the questions that we as taxpayers would probably ask ourselves. I’m glad he is keeping a light on them! What’s done in darkness will eventually be brought to light.
He wants him to admit he passed a fraudulent budget OR that he’s not smart enough to understand the budget.
I’m calling BS on this comment too. Amadio being a “good man” or not have zero relevance here. This is about an elected, taxpayer-paid, government official either flat-out lying about the county budget, or who can’t understand the county budget. Either way, it’s troubling. Frankly, I’m happy that somebody is asking these questions.
I don’t know Tony Amadio personally, so he might be a “good guy”, but that doesn’t give him the right to purposely confuse the taxpayers of our county. He is hired to by US and paid by US, and therefore he is required to answer the questions.
He was elected to help the county run on what was budgeted. now it seems that he has forgotten that is what he promised the residents.
I don’t care how long you’ve been in government and whether you are a good or bad politician, your motives and integrity should always be questioned.
Calling a lying thief a good man?…..really? JP has been the only one telling the truth here.
Keep it up and thank you
A ‘good man’ would never run a County into deep debt/deficit! What has he accomplished to benefit the County? This guy is mentally unstable..
Beaver county… what a disgrace to the taxpayers and an embarrassment… this is absolutely ridiculous.
Yes Janet Beaver County is a disgrace ever since the two republicans and especially Madame Chair Egley came on board. She wasn’t elected to do investigations or be a detective. But since she no government and very little education beyond high school, no experience or qualifications, can’t govern, this is what we get!! Disgusting!
“I’ve been in government 34 years, and never has my integrity ever been questioned. 34 years.”
I can see are three possible explanations :
1. Amadio is a person of great integrity, but is incredibly lazy, not very bright, or both.
2. Amadio is correct, and the natural laws that govern simple mathematics are now wrong.
3. This is a statement on the lack of actual reporting on local government. Until now.
My money is on 3, but I’d place a small wager on 1, as a hedge.
If nothing was said or done wrong then it should hold up to some questioning about facts. Keep searching for truths its appreciated.
You’ve been in government too long, your arrogance proves it. Move along.
To understand a man like Tony Amadio, you have to know what his background is. A lifelong Democrat party hack who spent 30 years or so in the public school teachers’ union being mis-educated about the role of government in our lives and how to seek and gain power.
I recall he actually had the audacity and disrespect to sit behind another’s man’s desk without permission; in this case it was the VP of the US. Classic example of his perceived entitlement.
And the circus continues
And this clown keeps getting reelected!
Well, it’s Beaver County so…
I have been in government 34 years and never has my integrity ever been questioned, 34 years. Ok? I’m done.”
The first part of that statement is another lie. The last part ” I’m done” is true, yes you are most certainly done.
Is the CAFR a falsified government document? They got no business being on the fucking radio anyway. They should be at the courthouse pretending to work!
Wow! If we are lucky Amadio might just quit!
He is used to everyone just believing the lies.
Trying to answer questions is SO hard!
He will just blame Egley for his fukups, cry and say it’s all bad politics, poor me.
Asshole, we know what you are doing
This is great!
“You know what, every time something happens, the Egley action team goes into effect, the next thing you know they divert away and cast dispersion on other people and I’m tired of it. So you go ahead and continue to write whatever you want. I don’t care anymore. I have been in government 34 years and never has my integrity ever been questioned, 34 years. Ok? I’m done.”
Who’s trying to divert who here? Who’s casting dispersion here?
He’s been in government for 34 years and probably been cooking the books for as long. It’s finally catching up isn’t it Amadio? Better hurry up and collect that pension….
Keep up the EXCELLENT work John Paul!
Great job on this John Paul Thanks.
So, we are starting to peel back the onion. THIS is what Sandie is dealing with! OMG
slime ball, gets called out
Tony pointing the finger to many places starting to come back to haunt him, he plays little social studies teacher and smiles. Now where seeing the real TONY get exposed, he would of been fine if he threw LaValle under bus for not knowing how to formulate a budget and friendship ridge is answer would be easy also THEY paid outside firm to handle it if something is wrong the County will go after money. Instead he lied covered up avoided being charged because poor investigation by DA office on a complex situation. Which would of open in Joe spaniks words “pandora box” and the under ground of deals. Yes Tony welcome to the show you can’t duck everything.
Tony, face it, you have been little more than a party hack for 30 plus years and now someone is actually exposing you for the intellectual midget that you are. Time to retire Tony. Don’t go away mad, just go away…
So , what is the bottom line here? Are we ever going to see those brass “No Smoking ” signs at the courthouse or not?
I don’t even want to think about what these people were doing with our money before the 2015 election. There is FINALLY some accountability being pressed, and Amadio is falling apart under that pressure. I think it’s time to go back and reopen the budgets for the previous ten years to see what kind of convenient accounting was done on those.
For DECADES, the “good ol’ boys” network has owned the Beaver County Courthouse. I’m very happy that we now have a commissioner in Sandie Egley who is willing to be transparent and challenge the accepted norms. Anyone who can’t see the facts here simply doesn’t want to, the numbers don’t lie.
How do I go about running for commissioner? I have no policial background, but 30 years in business management and financial/accounting. I am a republican, but very willing to work with Democratics, as long as they are honest and trustworthy! Which is lacking in Beaver County. I believe Sandi and myself could start turning around BC for the better. As long as people understand,40 years of bad management takes a while to fix, but transparency along the way will help people see the progress made!
You should run, you sound like you have more qualifications than the two new republicans. Wasn’t Camp a truck driver? Wasn’t Egley a clerk or secretary at an engineering firm? I’d forget Egley, she’ll be gone in two years, taxpayers have had enough of her! run alone!!
You are way over qualified and perhaps much too sincere for that position. What you need are a host of marginally talented family members, golf buddies and ass-lickers and hanger-on’s to support you.
Signed,
99.99% of Beaver County Courthouse Officials
your work is more necessary now, than ever. good job….again.
Is it too much to ask for simple accountability and PROFESSIONALISM these days? Is that too much to ask of our elected officials? This is ludicrous right? The finger pointing and the infighting…it’s absolute LUNACY! Are they toddlers? Do they need a time out in the corner? Do they need their butts smacked to get them going in the right direction???
First of all, implying that the teacher’s union could be the reason this assclown is the way he is, is bullshit. Sounds like something Betsy Devos would say.
“…the Egley action team goes into effect…”. I like the sound of that. Yep. Stick a fork in him, he IS done.
VOTE SANDIE EGLEY FOR BEAVER COUNTY COMMISSIONER
And along with always being open and ready for the public being served, should one not understand how to read a budget and all aspects of it and understand how to determine actuality? It’s very disheartening when incompetence is the excuse used…
Sleeper has finally hit the last rung of “The Peter Principle.” And typically, is the last one to know it. As a social studies teacher, he likely read Lawrence J. Peters’ book when it came out. Go back and read it again, Sleeper. Cut your losses and just get out before the orderlies come a looking and you can save whatever legacy you want to leave behind you.
The beaver county debt problem is simple! You have a handful of working people taking care of the millions not working! Cut there free money and put there lazy asses to work!!
There are still some thieves and liars in high places at the courthouse! Maybe their personal finances should be audited!
In government 34 years. Thirty four years of spoon feeding bullshit to the public.
Article updated with expanded quotations and additional links to supplemental information. Some budgetary information and explanations have been amended for clarity.
Bahahaha