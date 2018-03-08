Democratic Commissioner Tony Amadio and Republican Commissioner Dan Camp voted to remove Republican Commissioner Sandie Egley as Chairwoman and to open up the position of Financial Administrator occupied by Ricardo Luckow.
The motions to remove Egley as Chair and fire Ricardo Luckow were both made by Commissioner Amadio, with Camp seconding. Amadio then motioned to appoint Camp as Chair with Camp voting in favor.
Commissioner Egley reacted to the votes during the meeting by calling Commissioner Tony Amadio “a misogynist.”
Luckow packed up his office in the Commissioners’ unit following the vote.
“The actions Commissioner Amadio and myself took today were about reprioritizing the county’s objectives,” Camp told the Beaver Countian after the meeting. “Our sole intention is to refocus county government on improving the lives of our residents. We will work on increasing economic growth, fighting the opioid epidemic and bringing those in county government back together. Beaver County has an incredibly bright future and I look forward as being Chairman of the Board to ensure that is achieved.”
This article will be updated with more information and additional reactions from the Commissioners.
Keep it up, Tony…You and Danny will find yourself on the outside lookin in….
Time for them to go too.
MAYBE HIDING SOMETHING WITH THE FINANCES??? INVESTIGATE TONY AMADIO AND DAN CAMP!!!
So let me get this straight, the guy that got the fewest votes in the election is now Chair? The same guy that promised to fight corruption and the status quo during his campaign, then recently stood in front of a room full of people and declared that it isn’t his job to fight corruption? THIS is the new Chairman of the Board? And his first act as Chair is to shoot the messenger who’s only offense has been to tell the truth? Yeah, that’s about right.
Time to hire Sarah Huckabee Sanders for your press releases, Conehead and Sleeper. She’s the only one who could put any positive spin on this farce. The subversion here is so transparent, though, that why even try? Kill the messenger, but pay for the consequences. Sorry, Ricardo Luckow, you are a victim of the Coms’ “new math.” But don’t let Sleeper or Conehead help you with your homework. Get a job where they can still let you add and subtract and come up with answers that aren’t their imaginings.
Bernie…Bernie… Are you there? Of course, you are. Is this how you had it all planned? Damn, it certainly was worth all those pizzas!
11:04 a.m. Article updated with comment by Commissioner Dan Camp.
Make hay while the sun shines you two sneaky, conniving bastards. You are suppose to be representing anything that’s good for the people. You scumbags haven’t done a God Damned thing for the people except waste and misspend taxpayer dollars and raise taxes. You’re all done. Everyone knows it and you know it. I hope to see you go to jail before you make the trip to hell.
Whole Damn Court House is Crooked and get to do what ever they want
This would be funny if it wasn’t so damn sad. Never trust a Camp. Dan is just like Charlie. Amadio has always been both a Snake and a Dumbass . Nothing changed there. For Sandy to throw out this whole misogynist accusation is just flat out weak or dumb. He doesn’t hate all women. Just women who don’t go along with his Bullshit agenda. Ask him if he hates Connie ? I bet he loves her !
Will millions of dollars now magically appear since they are firing the only guy who seemed to know what he was doing ?
This is just too much. More drama than the old Dallas TV show. Only in Beaver County, we don’t have a tall good looking JR Ewing as the villain . We have a short, ugly, deranged dwarf villain played by Tony. More like an evil version of Tattoo from Fantasy Island.
You have no idea what Egley has been dealing with for the last 2+ years. For you to come out and call it weak on her part when you know absolutely nothing about what goes on in that office is reckless.
Screw You Disgruntled ! Just plain old Screw You…. How about that ?
Her running to the whole sexism accusation is about as weak of a reaction as it comes.
This is about corruption and political backbiting, not sexism. Again, see how these guys feel about Connie. Bet it’s totally different.
Our sole intention is to refocus county government on improving the lives of our residents???? WTF have you been focused on up till now. Just when I think you two faced fucks can’t do anything worse to betray the people, you fucking guys take the cake. If I were you, I would be ashamed to show my face in the public. I wouldn’t even make a trip to the fucking grocery store. But I suppose you already got that figured out by sending your wives out in public. Got anything else in your trick book?
Misogynist I agree 100%! This is Mrs. Eagleys payback I guess for taking a Stand on the corruption. Damn shame some men abuse the power but in my eyes it is only making up for their “shortcomings between the legs”.
Good way to not get re-elected guys
Happy national woman’s day Sandie!
It really is National Woman’s Day! OMG, that’s too good.
Beaver County politics at it’s finest!! LOL