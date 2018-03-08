Democratic Commissioner Tony Amadio and Republican Commissioner Dan Camp voted to remove Republican Commissioner Sandie Egley as Chairwoman and to open up the position of Financial Administrator occupied by Ricardo Luckow.

The motions to remove Egley as Chair and fire Ricardo Luckow were both made by Commissioner Amadio, with Camp seconding. Amadio then motioned to appoint Camp as Chair with Camp voting in favor.

Commissioner Egley reacted to the votes during the meeting by calling Commissioner Tony Amadio “a misogynist.”

Luckow packed up his office in the Commissioners’ unit following the vote.

“The actions Commissioner Amadio and myself took today were about reprioritizing the county’s objectives,” Camp told the Beaver Countian after the meeting. “Our sole intention is to refocus county government on improving the lives of our residents. We will work on increasing economic growth, fighting the opioid epidemic and bringing those in county government back together. Beaver County has an incredibly bright future and I look forward as being Chairman of the Board to ensure that is achieved.”

This article will be updated with more information and additional reactions from the Commissioners.