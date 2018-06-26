For the second consecutive day, Aliquippa police released a week-old incident report, this time for the arrest of a 17-year-old boy caught pointing a loaded AK-47 on a city street on June 20.
Police got a 911 call at 1:50 p.m. that day about the boy carrying a large gun in the 700 block of Griffith Street. Three officers responded and found two males in an adjacent alley, one holding a “light woodgrain AK-47 assault rifle” and pointing it in the direction where one of the officers was approaching.
When they saw the police, the 17-year-old threw the gun into alley brush and both ran toward Grove Street. Police chased on foot and lost the male who had been without the gun, but caught the 17-year-old near The Church in the Round in the Plan 11 area.
The juvenile is charged with possession of an instrument of crime with intent, possession of a firearm by a minor, and prohibited offensive weapons and was taken to Keystone Adolescent Center in Greenville. Police were unable to identify the other male.
The three city officers involved were Sgt. Jonnie Schooley and patrolmen Nico D’Arrigo and James Cillo. Hopewell Township police also responded quickly to help.
Acting Aliquippa Police Chief Robert Sealock said the gun is considered a “long gun” and Pennsylvania does not require its registration. Police are still trying to ascertain whether it was stolen. It was loaded with 19 rounds, one of which was in the chamber, and set to fire. He said it’s not common to see an AK-47 on city streets.
In acknowledging the delay in reporting the news, Sealock noted his department is struggling to keep up with outside duties because of an officer shortage.
“One we’ve been short handed, like really short handed,” he said. The department is down three, since Police Chief Donald Couch, police Sgt. Kenneth Watkins and Assistant Police Chief Joe Perciavalle have all been placed on paid administrative leave with no return dates in place.
“But I think we were down a couple guys before that,” Sealock said. “(The department’s) been running short a good year and a half.”
Sealock said the current force is at 12; 18 is considered full capacity.
That being said, Sealock said the department is keeping up on the streets. “As being short handed, I think we’re doing the job,” he said, extolling the work of the officers in apprehending the 17-year-old.
“Best thing about it, is nobody got hurt.”
Sealock said some police job applicants will be tested on Friday, and the department may have to keep seeking more.
He said it isn’t easy filling positions, noting that even high-paying local law enforcement jobs are going unfilled.
“I don’t think there’s a lot of officers applying for jobs, just with everything going on,” he said. “Our pay’s a little on the downside, that could be an issue too. … Everything in the world could be an issue.
“We’ll see if we can get any good guys.”
Officer Percivalle I believe is a very good officer and his situation was blown way out of proportion by the crooked BC Detectives..the other two, not so much.
“He said it’s not common to see an AK-47 on city streets.
Why is Watkins still on paid administrative leave? APD isn’t on the murder investigation any longer, and I think six weeks is plenty of time to grieve. Why isn’t he back at work?
Likely because when Couch said “leave to grieve” it was preceded by a story here where Watkins had crossed into the crime scene the night of Deltondos murder while off duty after being instructed not to.
Then the DA should have charged him with obstructing administration of law, which is a second degree misdemeanor. But somehow, that didn’t happen. And the smokescreen of grieving has blown away. Lie after lie after lie….
This is why one should always assume that the youth of Aliquippa are armed and dangerous. Does anyone want to be a police officer in this town and deal with this every day ??????????? It’s has gone on for generations now, blame the culture of the community for the things that happen as a result of it.
You don’t have to register an AK? Really?
Stalin and Hitler made people register guns!!! Right before they confiscated them! A thorough background check is required to purchase a firearm. Now private sales relative to long guns vs. handguns is a different matter.
Sealock is now a shining star for doing what any good cop should be doing in the first place. Don’t get so star struck over a guy just doing his job.
Give the guy a break Raven. How would you like to be patrolling the streets of Aliquippa? It is a thankless job. I applaud him!
He gets a paycheck and benefits for what he signed up for. That’s the deal, like any other job. He should be respected and thanked, especially for not being corrupt, but not made into some kind of hero for patrolling the streets like any other cop in any other town. Set the bar high, not low, and the Quip might start being a semblance of normal. He seems to have the right stuff, and that is hopeful. Maybe others will follow.
You don’t pay someone to not fuck up. You pay them because they don’t fuck up. Big difference.
I don’t see anyone calling him a shining star except you.
I guess you have missed some other commenters’ statements.
