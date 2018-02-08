Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker has refused to meet with the Pennsylvania State Police who have been conducting a series of investigations involving the City of Aliquippa and the Aliquippa Police Department, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.
Sources in Aliquippa tell the Beaver Countian that Police Chief Donald Couch and Assistant Chief Joe Perciavale have both been interviewed by the Pennsylvania State Police — as have other current and former officers within the department.
Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker has refused requests to meet with state investigators to answer any of their questions.
Dwan Walker has enjoyed a showering of positive press by the Beaver County Times since taking office and recently told his political supporters he intends to run for Beaver County Commissioner in 2019. Walker was in Harrisburg this week at the invitation of Governor Tom Wolf to attend his budget address before the Joint Session of the General Assembly, followed by a luncheon held at the Governor’s Residence.
The Beaver Countian left messages for Mayor Dwan Walker but has been unable to reach him for comment.
The Pennsylvania Statewide Investigating Grand Jury is convening next week to begin hearing testimony about alleged corruption in Beaver County, although the precise topics to be covered are not yet clear due to the secretive nature of the proceedings.
This guy reminds of Re-Run from Good Times…. only not as funny.
I think he’s been to more than one luncheon. The Big House will trim him down.
Obviously he has much to hide. I don’t expect any guilty parties will answer questions willingly…or honestly.
No surprise, Aliquippa has-been corrupt since back in the 50’s. It’s about time.
HAHAHA…funny comments guys. Its FUN being white and making fat comments about someone who’s black. Aint it? #racists.
Shows who is racist not one person said he is a fat BLACK man just he is fat sorry if the truth hurts.
Yo, YoMama, STFU we don’t want or need your race baiting b.s. you are the only one mentioning color just remember, Justice is blind…
Idiots are Idiots. No color or race. Your just an Idiot.
Someone on Governor Wolf’s staff is going to get their ass chewed for allowing Walker to make the guest list. Refusing to cooperate with an investigation? That’s not someone you want to be seen with. That’s a photo op that Wolf will want to bury.
Man I been layin back, but gotta come out the woodwork fer dis one.
YOmamma Fat ain’t no race .. fool.
An fool you the first one ta comment that he be black, comon now.
This has nothing to do with color. It has everything to do with the fact that Quip Mayor needs to be exposed for what he is AND what he’s been doing. Nothing is worse than someone who is always acting like they’re preaching from the pulpit… and a man of God.. knowing the things he’s done. Next award he’ll be getting are some shiny new bracelet cuffs.
DaWan! Are the rumors true about him having a twin brother who is even dumber than him? I hear Dawan is a total ass at Guardian where he works. On his first day spouting off about how to pronounce his name and that he only will answer to “Mayor” or “Dwan” not “Dawan”. What an awesome way to make a first impression.
This article is now circulating at Guardian for everyone to see!
Take his fat ass in front of a grand jury and grant him immunity. If he refuses to answer under the grant of immunity they throw his fat hog ass in jail…
From the BC Times crickets .. Oh Jimmy Buffet is coming …he shows up every year like the flu. I hope Dwan doesn’t show up at the concert with a bib on, misreading BUFFET. Yum Yum eat em up !
How do you spell s-u-b-p-o-e-n-a? Don’t act so naive, Carl. This will take more than a resident philosopher to champion his wayward flock and explain away the obvious.
Alan Gore .. I understand your point.. BUT alot of people in Quip have been literally blinded and dazzled by the Mayor’s BS. People who don’t cooperate are typically the ones who have the MOST TO HIDE. Regardless of what PSP is investigating, or WHO, as the Mayor he has a DUTY to help in any investigation related to this town. If he has nothing to hide, answering questions should NOT be a problem, regardless of what it’s about. I say you can’t answer some simple ass questions… THEN RESIGN!!
How you going to be the mayor and be on welfare?
Where there is smoke there is fire
Just think if there was no Aliquippa, all the pieces of shit and crooked f******* might be living near the rest of you. Rest easy the town will never be redeveloped with the cast of characters running and inhabiting it and will continue to serve as a dumping ground and containment area for BC’s garbage. So in that respect Aliquippa is a good thing and should be valued.
They should also be questioning every member of his extended family.
Didn’t y’all watch Friday Night Tykes: Steel City? Quips brought a championship home!
Are we gonna just ignore that?
Quips gonna rise like a Feenix!
What’s with all the Facebook logos?
Logically, seems like the remedy for this is……
Attachments:
jail
Then he is a crook to
💯
Lock em all up, beaver county deserves better. Get rid of all the shady crooks from county to township
Coming from someone whose race came and took a country illegally then went and took someone else’s people
This has nothing to do with race but if course there’s always one person who has to try and make it like that. Smh
Wwwwoooowwwww, didn’t think there was gonna be a way for the race card to be brought into this, but guess I was wrong.
Hahahahaha Phillip noone ever mentioned that a particular race needed removed from the crookedness in beaver county. He said get rid of all the shady crooks in BC never did anyone bring up race but you Soo would you like to now admit that you are racist
Tony White
There’s always a way.
Phillip Moore Jr. , I wasn’t going to reply…….but I must do my part to eradicate ignorance. First, it is illogical and bases to apply modern “moral” war standards to 100s of years ago. Also, that’s how shit was done in the day, if ya got ur ass kicked, the kicker took ur stuff. Let’s talk about the tribes that were slaughtering other tribes and taking their land/territory….same thing my man. Now, to the alleged racism of my sentiments – I could care less what color anyone is. Treat me decently and I will do the same. I have biracial grandchildren who I love to pieces. Now, by the definition of racism, your comment exudes racists thoughts/ideas. I’m sorry for what ever happened in your life for you to feel an entire race can be summed up into a neat little box. You are missing out on many of great opportunities in life if you really feel that way. I hope you find the peace you seek cuz carrying that hatred around will make ur life miserable.
I want all of the crooked politicians in beaver county locked up, my #1 on the list is mrs Javens It sickening she was just re-elected by the folks of BC as her crookedness was public before the election
Peace out
you have nothing to hide you should talk
Ouch & Oh my !! Shame on you Mayor ..
Thro the piece of shit in jail !!
This article needs to get in the hands of the governors office
Shame on you Mayor! You are eating out of the pockets of the Aliquippa Drug Dealers…..You and our not so great Police force. That’s why nothing in this town will ever get better. I live in this town and believe me I know and see every day how our PD babies these drug dealers…..I and all my wonderful elderly neighbors have the privilege of living next door to one of the worst ever! So yes I know 1st hand what is happening here. If 1 can move into my neighborhood……whats living in the rest of this town! Everyone wants to end drug addiction but its impossible when the PD are part of the corruption!
This is crap. More ego on the part of this blog than anything else. All ‘the case’ they make is that the Mayor hasn’t said anything, especially to them, about a police force being investigated. The investigation is underway. Let it continue until it’s done and made its conclusions. In th meantime, gossip mongering doesn’t help anyone, save those seeking more readers for their blogs.
Carl (Karl) Always fightin’ for the” Little Man. ” Karl you need to take a second look, he’s damn near as big as your EGO. Reread your post on this BLOG, trying to discredit the BC. Where are YOUR facts as to what is the ‘case.’
Selective Service Viet Nam Era Carl Wrote : For my part, I told my draft board I had no intention of going to jail or Canada, but if it came done to it, I’d organize inside the Army for the troops to rise up against the war. As a veteran of Mississippi marches and SDS antiwat organizing, they decided they didn’t want me.
Selective Service oped with a bias of Selective Memory. It is so nice to write an autobiography as opposed to have a fact checked biography. Karl , stick with the BC Times.
This publication has been invaluable to the voters of beaver county. Most of what it covers will not be found in the times. JPs reporting has never been challenged in a court of law, nor have I ever seen a retraction. If you can provide proof otherwise, please do so.
Lock his ass up
Refusing to be interviewed is not a crime. All you haters posting on here fail to note that there are no accusations here, let alone charges. Maybe you should be locked up ?
cps.. you’re right. Refusing to be interviewed as an individual isn’t a crime. BUT as the MAYOR of Quip… he has a duty to aid in any investigation regardless of what it’s about! If he was as “transparent” as he always says he is, then why not answer a few questions. If he doesn’t answer, a TON of Quip Residents need to go to next council meeting and Demand he RESIGN!! Take his brother with him while he’s at it.
Not surprised
Ummm excuse me Mr Davidson……refusing to answer questions is a bit more than “not saying anything”…..Oh I’m sorry he was busy having lunch at the governers house. He should come have lunch at my house and see what I have to live next door to…..he should have to call the police and watch them not respond to whats happening around here. Ego….Gossip…..no sir! This is REAL and nothing is being done in this town to help those of us who have to watch it everyday.
Nothing will change till the bigger hand puts a stop to all this shit
I hope that they will find shit they never thought they would find out about the leaders of this city
Bad move. If you ain’t a resource, you’re a target Mr. Mayor.
I guess I don’t understand. By not meeting with the state police this outlet writes he’s “refusing?” There’s no mention at all of what he’s being investigated for or if he’s EVEN being investigated. Just that he didn’t talk to the cops. And folks are fired up about this? This was written to incite those who blindly post ridiculousness such as “lock him up.” I’m not saying he’s clean of anything, but I’m certainly not saying he’s a criminal, because the article provides zero incite either way. All we really know based on this is that he hasn’t talked to the cops. Wtf? People are crazy. Media outlets taking advantage of stupidity and lack of rational thought, and of course the stupidity and lack of rational thought, are what’s wrong with this country.
If the police want the Mayor’s help investigating crime in his town and he won’t talk to them people have a right to be told!
And this is a surprise to anyone?
Hmmmm……
Hey Dawan Maybe if you took that Sheriffs Dept. dick out of your ass you would loose that funny look on your fat face.
Not surprised. Aliquippa hit the toilet and started the downward spiral many years ago. It’s such a hot corrupt mess that it will never get better unless every aspect of its operation as a city is 100% overhauled. Hopefully now that higher authorities are involved and people are coming forward, it will happen so people can live there in peace.
No surprise
Hasn’t and won’t are complete different.
Just because I haven’t run for higher office, doesn’t mean I won’t.
ANYone who refuses to meet with the State Police, I deem guilty of something they are afraid will be found out. If he thinks I would vote for him if he refuses to meet with the State Police, he better think again.
I detect racism on the part of the state.
Is your detector located up your ass?
Don’t you know Sam Cocks is one of the biggest racists in Beaver County?! Blacks are racists by definition.
Well, well, did ya think otherwise?