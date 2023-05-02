Years Later, Mystery Of Severed Head Remains Subject Of Investigation

For more than eight years, Economy police and Beaver County detectives have been unable to solve the mystery of a woman’s embalmed head found along a wooded area of Mason Road in the borough in 2014.

Who placed her head there? And, more importantly, who is she?

Investigators from the beginning have considered whether the woman’s remains were part of a grisly commerce of selling body parts on the black market, Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said Monday.