WATCH: Unearthed Video Gives Glimpse Into Aliquippa Police Culture

What happened when off duty Aliquippa police patrolman Joshua Gonzalez and then-detective captain Ryan Pudik went drinking in the city? According to multiple sources from the department, on duty officers met them at the police station for a little “training exercise.”

The following video is among a large cache of materials recently obtained by BeaverCountian.com from confidential sources as part of its ongoing investigations into the City of Aliquippa. The clip provides a unique insight into the culture of the City of Aliquippa Police Department in recent years.

The video, believed to be from March 2016, shows Gonzalez inside of the police station being held steady by Pudik who uses his middle finger as a target location. Both off duty officers appear to be intoxicated. An on duty officer then fires his tazer at Gonzalez, who falls to the ground screaming. Pudik collapses on top of Gonzalez laughing, before pulling the tazer’s barbed darts from Gonzalez’s back.