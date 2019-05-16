WATCH: “CBS This Morning” Discusses The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo Ahead Of Saturday’s Episode Of “48 HOURS”

CBS correspondent Erin Moriarty appeared on “CBS This Morning” earlier today to talk about this weekend’s episode of “48 HOURS” devoted to the murder of Rachael DelTondo.
BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul has been working closely for the past year with a group of talented CBS News journalists out of New York City on the production of the investigative report.
CBS will air the episode during a primetime, nationwide-broadcast at 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.
Watch Moriarty discussing DelTondo’s murder with her fellow CBS News correspondents, including “This Morning” host Gayle King:
To me, this case represents one of two scenarios: Either direct involvement by members of the Aliquippa Police Department/Beaver County Sheriff’s Office – or – gross negligence and incompetence by the Aliquippa Police Department/Beaver County Sheriff’s Office. Either scenario should be wholly unacceptable to the citizens of Aliquippa and Beaver County in general. The questionable tactics used to garner a conviction on the murder of Aliquippa Police Officer James Naim would likely not be as acceptable in today’s age of internet, instant news, and social media – and such tactics and the Naim murder continue to loom large in this case as the fabric of the Beaver County law enforcement community and corruption allegations. Many more stones to overturn in this case – but more attention on the subject is better than the “sweeping under the rug” mentality that often seems to win the day on the true cases of consequence. To the DelTondo family, just know that the community does not forget.
And that’s why we are going to vote this whole stinking regime of incumbents out of office!