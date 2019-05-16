WATCH: “CBS This Morning” Discusses The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo Ahead Of Saturday’s Episode Of “48 HOURS”

CBS correspondent Erin Moriarty appeared on “CBS This Morning” earlier today to talk about this weekend’s episode of “48 HOURS” devoted to the murder of Rachael DelTondo.

BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul has been working closely for the past year with a group of talented CBS News journalists out of New York City on the production of the investigative report.

CBS will air the episode during a primetime, nationwide-broadcast at 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

Watch Moriarty discussing DelTondo’s murder with her fellow CBS News correspondents, including “This Morning” host Gayle King:

See Also:

– WATCH! CBS Releases Sneak Peek Of 48 HOURS Episode On The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo

– CBS’ Erin Moriarty Speaks With BeaverCountian.com About Upcoming “48 HOURS” Episode On Rachael DelTondo

– AIRING SOON! “48 HOURS” Episode On Rachael DelTondo’s Murder – BeaverCountian.com Finishes Work With CBS News