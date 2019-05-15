WATCH! CBS Releases Sneak Peek Of 48 HOURS Episode On The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo

Staff Reports
CBS News has released the following sneak peek from their upcoming 48 HOURS episode on the murder of Rachael DelTondo. BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul has been working closely for the past year with a group of talented CBS News journalists out of New York City, including nine-time national Emmy Award-winning reporter Erin Moriarty, on the production of the investigative report.

CBS will air the entire episode during a primetime, nationwide-broadcast at 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

avatar
Raven
Member
Raven

One perverse take on this might be the possible twisted pleasure or fear the perp might be taking from the extensive notoriety. Pure madness. Hopefully, not. But if that is so, then it is well worth it to eventually bring him/her to justice. One also wonders how this will play out with the eventual jury? God save his/her soul, because leniency will likely not enter into the sentence.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
May 15, 2019 4:02 pm
John Q Taxpayer
Member
John Q Taxpayer

This is not the biggest story of Beaver County. Let’s not forget about Janet Walsh that took over 30 years for justice.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
May 15, 2019 4:46 pm
John Q Taxpayer
Member
John Q Taxpayer

Oh wait…..Those same top notch, overtime grabbing detectives are still on the job now, aren’t they?

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
May 15, 2019 4:49 pm
David J Gillespie
Guest
David J Gillespie

Officer Naim said what?

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
May 15, 2019 8:38 pm
Former Quip 67
Guest
Former Quip 67

There are several unsolved murders from Aliquippa dating back to the 80’s. One unfortunate fellow had a hankercheif shoved down his throat and tossed off of the former Plan 12 bridge in 1985. Those worthless Aliquippa cops never solved that hideous crime.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
May 15, 2019 9:35 pm