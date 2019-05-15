WATCH! CBS Releases Sneak Peek Of 48 HOURS Episode On The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo

CBS News has released the following sneak peek from their upcoming 48 HOURS episode on the murder of Rachael DelTondo. BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul has been working closely for the past year with a group of talented CBS News journalists out of New York City, including nine-time national Emmy Award-winning reporter Erin Moriarty, on the production of the investigative report.

CBS will air the entire episode during a primetime, nationwide-broadcast at 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

