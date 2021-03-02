WATCH: Alleged Drug Dealer Threatens Action Against Beaver Countian

A Chippewa Township man awaiting trial on charges he dealt drugs out of his wealthy father’s home is now threatening to take legal action against BeaverCountian.com in a ranting video containing a homophobic slur.

Brendan Paul Latsko, 24, was found by officers running completely naked out of his father’s home in April 2019 as they prepared to execute a search warrant on the premises. Agents allege they discovered eight pounds of marijuana divided into one-pound sealed bags, 30 sheets of marijuana wax, 22 glass jars of marijuana, and four baggies of marijuana. They reported seizing $73,500 in cash and a money counter. Latsko’s father was not accused of any wrongdoing.

Latsko published a video to his social media accounts following an article BeaverCountian.com released Monday about the status of his cases.

Nearly two years after his arrest, Latsko’s trial has been continued seven times. He has racked up new charges in the meantime, including defiant trespass, DUI, and possession.

“Listen here John Paul, John Paul. You’re a faggot,” says Latsko as he begins his nearly two minute rant about the BeaverCountian.com reporter.