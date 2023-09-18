Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Trial Set To Begin For Man Accused Of Shooting Trooper In Aliquippa

Bill Vidonic
By Bill Vidonic
Beaver County Courthouse / photo by John Paul

About 45 percent of federal prisoners end up back in custody within three years of their release, according to statistics from prisoner advocate group The Sentencing Project.

Damian Bradford was a free man for just 606 days.

Monday, jury selection begins in Beaver County Court for Bradford, 42, who faces charges that he shot and seriously wounded a state trooper during a struggle at an Aliquippa convenience store in August, 2022.

Defense attorney William Difenderfer maintains that the shooting was an accident.



Bill Vidonic is a veteran cops & courts reporter whose award-winning journalism has been featured in major publications throughout the region.

