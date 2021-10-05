The Former Aliquippa Police Captain Formerly Known As Pudik

A former Aliquippa police officer legally changed his last name and has opened a law practice in the county.
Attorney Ryan Gailey, formerly known as Aliquippa Detective Captain Ryan Pudik, abruptly resigned from the department in August 2018 after approximately seven years with the city. He subsequently obtained his Juris Doctorate degree from the Western New England University School of Law in Massachusetts.
