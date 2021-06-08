Chippewa Twp Man Arrested On New Felony Charges

A Chippewa Township man has been arrested again on felony charges. Brendan Paul Latsko’s latest arrest comes just weeks after being placed on probation as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors on drug charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, it was shortly before 11 p.m. on May 28 when Chippewa police were dispatched to a house on Shenango Road (belonging to Brendan’s father) for a report of an unwanted person.

Police discovered that the unwanted person was Brendan, age 24, and the person who didn’t want him was his own father.