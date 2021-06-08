Monday, June 14, 2021
Chippewa Twp Man Arrested On New Felony Charges

John Paul
By John Paul
Brendan Latsko / still from video published by Latsko to social media.

A Chippewa Township man has been arrested again on felony charges. Brendan Paul Latsko’s latest arrest comes just weeks after being placed on probation as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors on drug charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, it was shortly before 11 p.m. on May 28 when Chippewa police were dispatched to a house on Shenango Road (belonging to Brendan’s father) for a report of an unwanted person.

Police discovered that the unwanted person was Brendan, age 24, and the person who didn’t want him was his own father.

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Cops & Courts

