State Police Investigating Death Of “Out Of Control” Monaca Man

Pennsylvania State Police have been called in to investigate the death of a Monaca man, who died in an ambulance this morning after experiencing what police preliminarily believe may have been a drug-induced psychotic episode.

Police received multiple 911 calls sometime around 4:30 a.m. about an erratic, out of control man on Front Street. Authorities have since identified the man as Keenan Anderson.

According to two sources familiar with the incident, who spoke on condition they not be named while discussing the ongoing investigation, the man was heard yelling for help when Monaca officers arrived to the scene after receiving calls from local residents. The man was screaming that someone was trying to kill him.