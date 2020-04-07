Second Aliquippa Officer Files Federal Lawsuit Against City And County Officials

A second federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Aliquippa and the Beaver County District Attorney for actions against city police officers in the wake of an unsolved city murder.

In the latest lawsuit, Joseph Perciavalle, who is still on administrative suspension, is suing the City of Aliquippa, Beaver County detectives Andrew Gall and Robert Heberle, county District Attorney David Lozier, Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker, and suspended Aliquippa Police Chief Donald Couch, all of whom Perciavalle claims in his lawsuit share a “close friendship.”

Perciavalle claims he was the target of a conspiracy for speaking up about alleged police department wrongdoing, which amounted to a violation of the state Whistleblower Act. He also alleges being the victim of an unlawful search and seizure and malicious prosecution, and is seeking damages for the intentional infliction of emotional distress.