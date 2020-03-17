Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Remaining Charges Against Asst Aliquippa Chief Dropped By Attorney General’s Office

Lori Boone
By Lori Boone
Acting Aliquippa Police Chief Joe Perciavalle (right) / screen grab from video by Bill Waddell for the Beaver Countian

Aliquippa Assistant Police Chief Joe Perciavalle, in his 21st month of paid suspension and legal wrangling, learned last week the state had dropped its final criminal charge against him.

City Council is expected to discuss his work status at next week’s meeting. In the meantime, Perciavalle, who is expecting the arrival of a daughter in August, is finding it difficult to celebrate.

“Obviously I’m happy with the outcome, my attorney was great,” he said today. “I feel like I did the day I was first arrested, I don’t know what to think. I’m happy for my wife and family, they’re all relieved.

“But I can’t even go anywhere to celebrate because of this damn coronavirus. This shouldn’t be a moment for me because this never should have happened. I feel like I won one battle, but I’m going into the next. I’m worried they might try something else now.”

Lori DeLauter Boone

