Rachael DelTondo died one year ago today.

DelTondo, 33, of Aliquippa, was gunned down late at night in her parents’ driveway on Mother’s Day.

To date, many things have happened: the city police chief was suspended; the assistant police chief was suspended and charged with seemingly unrelated crimes; another city officer was demoted; the acting chief had a stroke; county detectives racked up hundreds of hours of overtime investigating; the county district attorney announced that a letter implicating Aliquippa Police in her murder could be a “key piece of evidence” despite already knowing it to be a forgery; and a statewide Grand Jury empaneled before the murder continued to hand out subpoenas in an investigation of city and county corruption.

BeaverCountian.com published an updated version of its extensive timeline of events today, detailing all the machinations.

What’s missing is an arrest or any justice for DelTondo, who had spoken with state investigators, and was also a confidential source for this site.

County District Attorney David Lozier will not answer any questions about the investigation, but insists he is happy with its progress.

CBS News announced this week it is dedicating its season finale of “48 HOURS” to DelTondo’s murder. The episode, done in conjunction with BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul, will air at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.