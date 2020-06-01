Tuesday, June 2, 2020
55.3 F
Beaver
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
55.3 F
Beaver

Preliminary Hearing For Sheldon Jeter Jr. Postponed Over Defense Attorney’s Objection

John Paul
By John Paul

A scheduled hearing today for a man accused of the May 15 killing of Tyric Pugh in Aliquippa has been continued.

Sheldon Devant Jeter, Jr., 22, of Aliquippa, is facing criminal homicide charges for allegedly shooting and killing Pugh. Speaking to BeaverCountian.com through his attorney, Jeter has denied the accusation.

The preliminary hearing in the case has been continued until June 25 at the request of prosecutors, who say they are awaiting final forensic reports that have been backlogged due to COVID-19 related delays.

Senior Magisterial District Judge John Armor approved the continuance over the objections of attorney Michael Santicola, who is representing Jeter in the case.

“My objection was, if you need forensic reports to sustain a prima facie case at a preliminary hearing you shouldn’t have charged him,” Santicola said.

While “proof beyond a reasonable doubt” is the familiar standard for trials, preliminary hearings require only some evidence be presented to establish each of the material elements of a crime, and to establishes probable cause to believe the accused committed the offense — a standard known to attorneys as “prima facie.”

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Reader Comments:

Latest News

BusinessJohn Paul - 0

Ambridge Business Called In Private Militia Group To “Stand Guard” During Protest

An Ambridge business owner called in a private militia group to protect his establishment on Sunday and warned that...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Preliminary Hearing For Sheldon Jeter Jr. Postponed Over Defense Attorney’s Objection

John Paul - 0
A scheduled hearing today for a man accused of the May 15 killing of Tyric Pugh in Aliquippa has been continued. Sheldon Devant Jeter, Jr.,...
Read more
Community

Photos: Beaver Borough Hit Hard By Severe Thunderstorms

Matthew LaComb - 0
Beaver Borough was hit hard by waves of severe thunderstorms that swept through Beaver County Friday afternoon. Beaver County Emergency Services Director Eric Brewer told...
Read more
Community

Small Demonstration In Center Township Called For Racial Unity

John Paul - 0
Some gave a middle finger, others gave a thumbs up, as demonstrators in Center Township sought public support today for racial unity. Danyelle Pagani, 31,...
Read more
County Gov

District Attorney Touts Work Done In Beaver County To Improve Relations Between Police And Minority Communities

John Paul - 0
District Attorney David Lozier is touting work done in Beaver County over the past several years to improve relations between local law enforcement and...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X