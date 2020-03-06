Friday, March 6, 2020
Police Say They Confiscated “Ginormous” Rocks Of Crystal Meth On Traffic Stop

Lori Boone
By Lori Boone
"Ginormous" rocks of crystal methamphetamine / photo courtesy Midland Borough Police Department

Midland police say they discovered two “ginormous” rocks of crystal methamphetamine Thursday night in a car driven by an Iowa man living in the borough.

The bust is part of a recent uptick in crime, including a “much higher call volume in February than normal,” Midland Police Chief Keith McCarthy said early this morning.

Across and upriver, Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer said his department has seen a definite increase in overall calls and crime since Shell workers flooded the area, including fighting, intoxication and drug activity.

“Hotels have been a target of drug dealers from out of state,” he said, and officers have been making arrests.

Midland has a lot of imported Shell cracker plant workers living in the borough, McCarthy said, but he mulled whether they could be contributing to the problem or whether the mild weather might just have sparked more activity. He also couldn’t say whether the Iowa man worked for Shell.

