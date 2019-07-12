Beaver police have charged another area officer with drunken driving, more than a month after the alleged offense took place.

Midland Police Officer Ross Youree, 29, of Hookstown had a blood-alcohol content of .0984 percent within two hours after crashing his 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Midland-Beaver Road in Industry on June 5, according to the criminal complaint. The legal limit for driving in the state is .08 percent.

The police report, written by Beaver patrolman Eric Blinn, does not note what time he and his brother, fellow patrolman Bo Blinn, discovered Youree “lying on his back on the roadway in obvious pain as a result of the incident.”

Eric Blinn wrote that Youree appeared to suffer head injuries and was transported to UPMC Pittsburgh for treatment. “When asked by medical personnel how much he had to drink tonight Mr. Youree replied “a lot,” the report reads.

The charge was filed with District Judge Timothy Finn, Brighton Township, on Monday.

Calls seeking further information about the incident, Youree’s work status and the reason for the filing delay, made to both Beaver police and Midland police were not returned.