Beaver police have charged another area officer with drunken driving, more than a month after the alleged offense took place.
Midland Police Officer Ross Youree, 29, of Hookstown had a blood-alcohol content of .0984 percent within two hours after crashing his 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Midland-Beaver Road in Industry on June 5, according to the criminal complaint. The legal limit for driving in the state is .08 percent.
The police report, written by Beaver patrolman Eric Blinn, does not note what time he and his brother, fellow patrolman Bo Blinn, discovered Youree “lying on his back on the roadway in obvious pain as a result of the incident.”
Eric Blinn wrote that Youree appeared to suffer head injuries and was transported to UPMC Pittsburgh for treatment. “When asked by medical personnel how much he had to drink tonight Mr. Youree replied “a lot,” the report reads.
The charge was filed with District Judge Timothy Finn, Brighton Township, on Monday.
Calls seeking further information about the incident, Youree’s work status and the reason for the filing delay, made to both Beaver police and Midland police were not returned.
The logical guess for the delay is the Blinn brothers and Beaver Boro has been contemplating if they could help a fellow brother in blue and cover it up and get away with it. What brought them to their senses nobody knows. Now that he is charged it is up to the courts to give him a break.
After Beaver’s protecting and paying heavy lawsuit and insurance moneys for PsychoCop, is it really so hard to hazard a guess? Those pesky police reports — seems they make for interesting reading for investigative reporters.
In a typical Stonewall move, a la PsychoCop, don’t be surprised if this even gets to court, if Loser gets hold of it.
I’d say the logical guess is they had to wait for blood results and get a search warrant for those results..at UPMC. The rider was flown to Pittsburgh. No blood was taken at the scene..to be processed.
I would tend to agree with John Q about “The logical guess for the delay is the Blinn brothers and Beaver Boro has been contemplating if they could help a fellow brother in blue and cover it up and get away with it.”
In my opinion they probably brought it to Lozer first to see if he even wanted to prosecute it. Then finally Lozer said yes to prosecute without really thinking it through. Unfortunately, This officer will get away with a DUI because any first year defense attorney student knows there is no way to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he was intoxicated WHILE driving. He will simply bring up the fact that nobody witnessed the officer driving and that he could have chugged the alcohol, (that he was transporting home), after the accident to relive his pain.
Really doesn’t make sense. The rider was flown directly to Pittsburgh right.? Never made it home to have that beer. Unless they had it on the helicopter. Lol. Blood taken in Pittsburgh would show beyond a reasonable doubt he was (or wasn’t) intoxicated at the time of the accident.