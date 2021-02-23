Police: Ambridge Mother Gives Graphic Confession In Murder Of Her Children

An Ambridge woman gave a shocking and graphic confession in which she detailed the brutal murder of her own two children, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.

Krisinda Ann Bright, age 48, is being held in the Beaver County Jail without bail on two counts of criminal homicide. Police reported receiving a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. yesterday to the 900 block of Maplewood Avenue, and arrived to find Bright with her slaughtered children.

Ambridge patrolman Michael McQuaide filed a criminal complaint in the case describing the horrific allegations.

“(Krisinda Bright) called Beaver County 911 and reported that (she) shot (her two children),” according to the complaint. “(She) also told Beaver County dispatch that the gun was unloaded and on the dining room table.”

Patroman Jason Seng made contact with Bright on the front porch of her home at 908 Maple Avenue and took the woman into custody. She had dried blood spattered on her clothes, arms, and hands, according to police. She told officers the blood was that of her children.