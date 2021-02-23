Tuesday, February 23, 2021
42.7 F
Beaver
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
42.7 F
Beaver

Police: Ambridge Mother Gives Graphic Confession In Murder Of Her Children

John Paul
By John Paul
illustration via Getty Images / iStock

An Ambridge woman gave a shocking and graphic confession in which she detailed the brutal murder of her own two children, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.

Krisinda Ann Bright, age 48, is being held in the Beaver County Jail without bail on two counts of criminal homicide. Police reported receiving a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. yesterday to the 900 block of Maplewood Avenue, and arrived to find Bright with her slaughtered children.

Ambridge patrolman Michael McQuaide filed a criminal complaint in the case describing the horrific allegations.

“(Krisinda Bright) called Beaver County 911 and reported that (she) shot (her two children),” according to the complaint. “(She) also told Beaver County dispatch that the gun was unloaded and on the dining room table.”

Patroman Jason Seng made contact with Bright on the front porch of her home at 908 Maple Avenue and took the woman into custody. She had dried blood spattered on her clothes, arms, and hands, according to police. She told officers the blood was that of her children.

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Reader Comments:

Latest News

Cops & CourtsJohn Paul - 0

Police: Ambridge Mother Gives Graphic Confession In Murder Of Her Children

An Ambridge woman gave a shocking and graphic confession in which she detailed the brutal murder of her own...
Read more

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X