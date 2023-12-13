Wednesday, December 13, 2023
40.5 F
Beaver

PA Attorney General’s Office Releases Statement Following Officer’s Arrest

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
Official Seal for the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General

Editor’s Note The following is a press release issued by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office following the arrest of Center Twp. patrolman John Hawk. It is being published in full as submitted to BeaverCountian.com. HARRISBURG — Attorney General Michelle Henry announced the filing of charges against John J. Hawk, a Center Township police officer who…

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Staff Reports
Staff Reports
Reported and written by the award-winning team of professional journalists at BeaverCountian.com

Latest News

John Paul -

Center Twp Officer Arrested For The Death Of Kenneth Vinyard

Center Township patrolman John James Hawk has been arrested by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office for the death of...
© 2023 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy
error: Alert: Content is protected!