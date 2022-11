A suspect is in custody and there is no further danger to the public following a shooting at the Center Twp. Walmart, according to officials. Beaver County Emergency Services Unit (ESU), a highly trained law enforcement quick-reaction team, had been mobilized following a shooting at approximately 6:32 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot off of…

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.

Subscribe Now! Log In