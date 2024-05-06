Wednesday, May 15, 2024
72.3 F
Beaver
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
72.3 F
Beaver

Nepotism Gone Wild! Judge’s Secretary Sued By His Son

John Paul
By John Paul
President Judge Richard Mancini / photo via County of Beaver

Nepotism in Beaver County government has once again gone off the rails, as the president judge’s courthouse secretary is now facing a lawsuit filed by his son.

The latest drama started way back in 2017 when President Judge Richard Mancini fired his long-time secretary Rose Boak, and hired Antionette Lombardo — his son Caleb’s girlfriend — to fill the position. The unabashed nepotism caused temporary outrage in the county, especially because Antionette lacked any experience, but it was soon forgotten and she settled in to work alongside Kelly Wolfe, Mancini’s sister-in-law, who is also employed in his courtroom.

A civil complaint filed last month in the Beaver County Court of Common Pleas reveals that Richard, Caleb, and Antionette are no longer one big happy family and their private feud has now become public courthouse drama… courtesy of the judge’s hiring practices.

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Latest News

John Paul -

Doh! County President Judge Plays Nepotism Hot Potato

Beaver County's judiciary is continuing to pay the price for seemingly poor decision making by its president judge. Now...
© 2023 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy