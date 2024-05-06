Nepotism Gone Wild! Judge’s Secretary Sued By His Son

Nepotism in Beaver County government has once again gone off the rails, as the president judge’s courthouse secretary is now facing a lawsuit filed by his son.

The latest drama started way back in 2017 when President Judge Richard Mancini fired his long-time secretary Rose Boak, and hired Antionette Lombardo — his son Caleb’s girlfriend — to fill the position. The unabashed nepotism caused temporary outrage in the county, especially because Antionette lacked any experience, but it was soon forgotten and she settled in to work alongside Kelly Wolfe, Mancini’s sister-in-law, who is also employed in his courtroom.

A civil complaint filed last month in the Beaver County Court of Common Pleas reveals that Richard, Caleb, and Antionette are no longer one big happy family and their private feud has now become public courthouse drama… courtesy of the judge’s hiring practices.