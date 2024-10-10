Murder Trial Seeks To Uncover B’s Biggest Secret

She was a very good cook. Her last meal was one of braised oxtails with white potatoes and homemade cornbread muffins. Those leftover muffins were still sitting on the stovetop when her body was found by friends, her once tidy and well-kept apartment in Linmar Terrace now disheveled. She was felled naked in a corner, blanketed in blood, her head and neck riddled by bullets. Her favorite “sexy robe” was nearby… the one that made her most feel like a natural woman.

He was born Brandon Murray, but she died that November night in 2021 as simply ‘B’, her persona and physical person since proudly evolved over her 36 years into an expression of a true inner self. Prosecutors say she was murdered by Darnese Raines, positing him to be a down-low bro who couldn’t handle the thought of a real him being publicly exposed.