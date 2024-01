A monaca police officer is back at work and doing fine after accidentally shooting himself in the leg last month. According to two law enforcement sources, Police Sergeant Gregory Nicol was in his office at the Monaca Police Station on December 15 when he unholstered his duty weapon to show it to another officer. His…

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.

Subscribe Now! Log In