Masked Marauders Steal County Detective’s Car In Aliquippa – Weapons & Night Vision

A group of masked marauders stole a county detective’s unmarked police vehicle last night, along with a cache of weapons and sensitive law enforcement equipment including night vision goggles. Law enforcement sources tell BeaverCountian.com that a brand new Ford Expedition assigned to Beaver County Detective Timmy L. Patrick was stolen from outside of his Aliquippa…

