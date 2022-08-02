Thursday, August 4, 2022
76.4 F
Beaver
Thursday, August 4, 2022
76.4 F
Beaver

Masked Marauders Steal County Detective’s Car In Aliquippa – Weapons & Night Vision

John Paul
By John Paul
Inside of the Aliquippa City Building / photo by John Paul

A group of masked marauders stole a county detective’s unmarked police vehicle last night, along with a cache of weapons and sensitive law enforcement equipment including night vision goggles. Law enforcement sources tell BeaverCountian.com that a brand new Ford Expedition assigned to Beaver County Detective Timmy L. Patrick was stolen from outside of his Aliquippa…

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Latest News

John Paul -

Recently Released Killer Now Accused Of Shooting State Trooper In Aliquippa

The same man who confessed to infamously killing Dr. Gulam Moonda on the Ohio Turnpike in 2005 is now...

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!