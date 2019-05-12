|
An Ambridge man faces a felony charge after police say he attempted to intimidate a witness for the Pennsylvania Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.
Ian Paul Welling, 34, of 916 Duss Ave., is in the Beaver County Jail after failing to post a $500,000 bond set by Magisterial District Judge John Armour.
According to a charging affidavit filed on April 22 by Ambridge Patrolman Michael McQuaide, the officer got a phone call shortly after 6 p.m. April 16 from the witness.
BeaverCountian.com is not reporting the witness’s name due to concerns law enforcement officials have for the individual’s safety.
McQuaide wrote that the witness was being followed and verbally harassed walking from Circle K on Duss Avenue toward Lenz Avenue by a woman named Rachel Terrick.
The witness alleged to McQuaide that Terrick was on her cell phone as she was following her up 15th Street.
McQuaide continued, “(The witness) then stated that she turned the corner onto Lenz Avenue when the defendant Ian Welling was standing on the sidewalk talking on his cell phone at which time Welling began making comments to (the witness) about ‘Eric Hollins and what he would do to her if she cooperated with the police.'”
According to police, as the witness continued past Welling he told her, “I should kick you and your kids’ ass.”
The witness told police she became afraid for her own safety and the safety of her child, and started to pick up the pace to get away from Welling and Terrick.
“The threats made by Welling to (the witness) are in reference to a state wide grand jury investigation into Eric Hollins by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General … which was held on April 17th, 2019,” McQuaide wrote.
Court dockets show Eric Lawrence Hollins, 30, of Aliquippa, is also currently in the Beaver County Jail. He is awaiting a May 20 preliminary hearing on a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance filed against him by the Attorney General’s office on March 19.
A preliminary hearing for Welling is scheduled for Tuesday. No charges were filed against Terrick.
One of the “Nuffin brothers” ( Ain”t Did– AKA -Ian Welling ) , I Ain’t did nuffin wrong , he gets to meet his brother “Din Do -Nuffin ” in Prison for a welcoming of 20 years possibly , play stupid games, win stupid prizes , lets see how well this “street soldier” fares against the Legal system .
18 U.S.C. § 1512 – U.S. Code – Unannotated Title 18. Crimes and Criminal Procedure § 1512. Tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant
(C) in the case of the threat of use of physical force against any person, imprisonment for not more than 20 years.
Kudos to you JP for not revealing this Witness’s name, respect for her safety .
Great reporting JP! I have yet to see any of the Hollins Clan or any of their groupies serve any major time. Seems to me they no sooner get thrown in the pokey, the next thing you know they’re out and about like nothing happened. Wonderful job ole Loser Lozier is doing… NOT. So much for his Drug Task Force and prosecuting the guilty.
I certainly hope this guy gets the sentence that he deserves!!
This some old bs just a bunch of bullies and snitches gst
Getting bullied by crooked law enforcement and there cronies
Mcquaide actually doing some work instead of chasing skirts… That’s a first