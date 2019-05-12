Listen To This Article:

An Ambridge man faces a felony charge after police say he attempted to intimidate a witness for the Pennsylvania Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.

Ian Paul Welling, 34, of 916 Duss Ave., is in the Beaver County Jail after failing to post a $500,000 bond set by Magisterial District Judge John Armour.

According to a charging affidavit filed on April 22 by Ambridge Patrolman Michael McQuaide, the officer got a phone call shortly after 6 p.m. April 16 from the witness.

BeaverCountian.com is not reporting the witness’s name due to concerns law enforcement officials have for the individual’s safety.

McQuaide wrote that the witness was being followed and verbally harassed walking from Circle K on Duss Avenue toward Lenz Avenue by a woman named Rachel Terrick.

The witness alleged to McQuaide that Terrick was on her cell phone as she was following her up 15th Street.

McQuaide continued, “(The witness) then stated that she turned the corner onto Lenz Avenue when the defendant Ian Welling was standing on the sidewalk talking on his cell phone at which time Welling began making comments to (the witness) about ‘Eric Hollins and what he would do to her if she cooperated with the police.'”

According to police, as the witness continued past Welling he told her, “I should kick you and your kids’ ass.”

The witness told police she became afraid for her own safety and the safety of her child, and started to pick up the pace to get away from Welling and Terrick.

“The threats made by Welling to (the witness) are in reference to a state wide grand jury investigation into Eric Hollins by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General … which was held on April 17th, 2019,” McQuaide wrote.

Court dockets show Eric Lawrence Hollins, 30, of Aliquippa, is also currently in the Beaver County Jail. He is awaiting a May 20 preliminary hearing on a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance filed against him by the Attorney General’s office on March 19.

A preliminary hearing for Welling is scheduled for Tuesday. No charges were filed against Terrick.