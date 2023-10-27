Local Defense Attorney Joins Big Firm To Open Beaver County Branch

A prominent Beaver criminal defense attorney has raided the Beaver County District Attorney’s office to help create a local branch of a high-profile regional firm.

For 25 years, Stephen Colafella has represented local headline-making clients including former Ambridge Police Chief James Mann, businessman Frank Catroppa, NFL star Terrelle Pryor, prison guard Harry Nicoletti, and Jordan Brown, whose conviction was overturned in 2018 after being accused of killing his father’s fiancee and her unborn child in 2009 when he was 11 years old.

Now, Colafella has joined Tucker-Arensberg’s litigation group as its first partner in a new criminal defense practice. He will share his offices with Bart Wischnowski, a prosecutor who left the DA’s office after eight years to join the new venture.

Colafella said Tucker-Arensberg’s footprint across Western Pennsylvania, as well as its offerings across many legal disciplines, gives his clients broader access to experienced attorneys from multiple specialties, and exposes his services to more citizens who might need it.