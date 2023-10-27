Wednesday, November 1, 2023
31.7 F
Beaver
Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Local Defense Attorney Joins Big Firm To Open Beaver County Branch

Lynn Fox
By Lynn Fox
Defense attorney Stephen Colafella / photo via Tucker Arensberg, P.C.

A prominent Beaver criminal defense attorney has raided the Beaver County District Attorney’s office to help create a local branch of a high-profile regional firm.

For 25 years, Stephen Colafella has represented local headline-making clients including former Ambridge Police Chief James Mann, businessman Frank Catroppa, NFL star Terrelle Pryor, prison guard Harry Nicoletti, and Jordan Brown, whose conviction was overturned in 2018 after being accused of killing his father’s fiancee and her unborn child in 2009 when he was 11 years old.

Now, Colafella has joined Tucker-Arensberg’s litigation group as its first partner in a new criminal defense practice. He will share his offices with Bart Wischnowski, a prosecutor who left the DA’s office after eight years to join the new venture.

Colafella said Tucker-Arensberg’s footprint across Western Pennsylvania, as well as its offerings across many legal disciplines, gives his clients broader access to experienced attorneys from multiple specialties, and exposes his services to more citizens who might need it.

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Lynn Fox
Lynn Fox
Lynn Fox is a BeaverCountain.com contributor and former tech industry PR leader who represented household names like Apple CEO Steve Jobs, Google's and Twitter's founders and CEOs, and Star Wars creator George Lucas. She is a founding advisor of the Center for Humane Technology who devotes herself to educating the public about tech's hidden impact on humanity.

Latest News

Sandra Donovan -

Beaver Countians Describe Their Escape From Israel After Attacks

Editor's Note: Following its publication, this piece was edited to correct for differences in various accounts provided by those...
© 2023 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy
error: Alert: Content is protected!