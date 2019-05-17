Rachael DelTondo / photo courtesy CBS News

BeaverCountian.com investigative reporter John Paul was on KDKA Radio Thursday evening to discuss a “48 HOURS” episode airing this weekend about the murder of Rachael DelTondo.

John Paul has been working closely for the past year with a group of talented CBS News journalists out of New York City, including nine-time national Emmy Award-winning reporter Erin Moriarty, on the production of the investigative report.

“What happened to Rachael?” will air nationwide this Saturday at 10:00 p.m. on CBS.

Listen to KDKA Radio’s Robert Mangino interviewing BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul about Saturday’s episode:

Staff Reports
Reported and written by the team at BeaverCountian.com

