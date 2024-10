A lady in an adjacent apartment in Aliquippa’s Linmar Terrace heard a loud thud that November night in 2021. It was likely “B” Murray falling to her floor, though no one heard the transgender woman cry out. A bullet had shot out her palate, had shot out her face, had made it impossible for her to scream.

She was bleeding but still struggled after that shot, at least briefly, then three more bullets to the head put a final end to her beloved fierceness.