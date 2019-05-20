Sheldon Jeter Jr. awoke Sunday morning in a neck brace and no memory of it or the night before, his attorney said.

Jeter Jr.’s family looked him over and thought he seemed fine, so they went to church.

The day devolved from there. It would end with Jeter Jr., 21, admitting himself to a hospital and undergoing drug tests to find an answer to his missing night, his lawyer said.

Attorney Michael Santicola said today the tests revealed no drugs in Jeter Jr.’s system. But he and his client believe Jeter Jr. was indeed drugged with some unknown substance at some point while he was out Saturday night, including at a bar in Pittsburgh. Then, they believe, his unconscious body was dumped near his Aliquippa home around 4 in the morning.

Jeter Jr.’s mother, Delsha Crumb Flannigan, started trying to piece together her son’s night and find his missing cell phone. She posted on Facebook.

“I know who my son was with last night,” she wrote, “Was y’all in a accident where his belongings…. I want answers I’m not playing NO GAMES about my Son (sic).”

According to Santicola, Flannigan eventually contacted Aliquippa police and learned of the events earlier that morning.

Jeter Jr., had been located unconscious by police on the side of Orchard Street. His initial condition was deemed so serious that emergency personnel placed Life Flight in Pittsburgh on standby.

Five hours earlier, Jeter’s affiliation with Rachael DelTondo of Aliquippa had been featured in an episode of “48 HOURS” about her murder. Santicola said his client had no involvement in her death.

Police said medics revived him with NARCAN, a medication known to reverse the effects of heroin.

Police said after Jeter was revived, he got up and left the scene while shouting obscenities at officers as he walked away and ignoring their advice to go to a hospital.

On Sunday, Santicola told BeaverCountian.com his client believed he was abducted and unwittingly drugged.

“He was out at a bar. He obviously had left but he doesn’t recall leaving it … The next thing he remembers, he is waking up at his parents’ house,” Santicola said today.

“He didn’t even remember his encounter with police. His family looked him over, he seemed ok, so they all went to church.”

But what happened to Jeter Jr. is still a mystery.

“There were no drugs in his system whatsoever. I have the toxicology report from the hospital … This kid doesn’t do drugs. He doesn’t even smoke weed,” Santicola said. “They gave him a CAT scan, it was clear.”

“It was not a suicide attempt or anything like that.”

After being informed of Santicola’s assertions about the drug test results, Aliquippa Police Chief Robert Sealock told BeaverCountian.com again today that Jeter only regained consciousness after being administered NARCAN by medics.

Sealock said that only happens in the case of a drug overdose. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

BeaverCountian.com investigative reporter John Paul contributed to this report.

