Jane Doe’s Anniversary Not Forgotten By Caring Local Officials

The reminders of the horrific discovery of a human head along Mason Road in Economy on Dec. 12, 2014, live daily with borough police Chief Mike O’Brien.

In O’Brien’s office, there are sculptures recreating the embalmed woman’s head as she looked the day she was discovered in a wooded area, along with what she may have looked like in her 30s. There’s also a drawing of the woman’s features hanging on a nearby wall.

After nine years, police still do not know who the woman is, or how her head ended up along the rural road.

“I hope that one of these days, we’ll get that phone call. It’ll just take one phone call,” O’Brien said.

It’s a mystery that retired Beaver County District Attorney Anthony Berosh also wonders if it will ever be solved.

Exactly one year after the head’s discovery, O’Brien and Berosh were among a group of pallbearers who carried a casket containing the woman’s head to its final resting place in Beaver Cemetery on Dec. 12, 2015.

Berosh, who was district attorney at the time of the discovery, said that all these years later, he still enters search terms in Google occasionally to see if there’s any new information about the case.

“That’s the kind of thing that you don’t lose interest in,” Berosh said.