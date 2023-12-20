Jail Guards Save Inmate’s Life After Overdosing On “Ass Dope”

An inmate at the Beaver County Jail is alive and well tonight thanks to quick-acting guards who provided life-saving measures after the man overdosed on a load of “ass dope” delivered by another prisoner.
An inmate in the Beaver County Jail’s restrictive housing unit (RHU) suffered an overdose yesterday from what officials believe to be heroin laced with fentanyl and ketamine. Staff discovered the man unresponsive, but breathing. The inmate was quickly revived with two doses of Narcan and has since fully recovered after a same-day release from Heritage Valley Beaver, according to county Warden Bill Schouppe.
Lynn Fox is a BeaverCountain.com contributor and former tech industry PR leader who represented household names like Apple CEO Steve Jobs, Google's and Twitter's founders and CEOs, and Star Wars creator George Lucas. She is a founding advisor of the Center for Humane Technology who devotes herself to educating the public about tech's hidden impact on humanity.