A Hopewell Twp. patrolman was arrested early today after a woman alleged he slapped her face then pointed a gun at her before striking her on the head with it. Hopewell Officer Brandon Mikael Wilson, age 27 of Monaca, is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment. According to a criminal complaint filed…

