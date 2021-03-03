Hearing Continued For Woman Accused Of Murdering Her Two Children

A hearing scheduled this week for an Ambridge woman accused of murdering her two children has been postponed.

Krisinda Ann Bright, age 48, is being held in the Beaver County Jail without bail on two counts of felony criminal homicide for the February 22 shooting her two children, Jeffrey “JJ” Bright, 16, and Jasmine Cannady, 22.

A preliminary hearing in Bright’s case scheduled for March 2 is now set for May 3 at the request of defense attorneys.

Court dockets show Bright has been assigned representation by the Beaver County Public Defender’s Office, which did not return a call seeking comment about the case.