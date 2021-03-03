Wednesday, March 3, 2021
51.8 F
Beaver
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
51.8 F
Beaver

Hearing Continued For Woman Accused Of Murdering Her Two Children

John Paul
By John Paul
Krisinda Ann Bright's booking photo

A hearing scheduled this week for an Ambridge woman accused of murdering her two children has been postponed.

Krisinda Ann Bright, age 48, is being held in the Beaver County Jail without bail on two counts of felony criminal homicide for the February 22 shooting her two children, Jeffrey “JJ” Bright, 16, and Jasmine Cannady, 22.

A preliminary hearing in Bright’s case scheduled for March 2 is now set for May 3 at the request of defense attorneys.

Court dockets show Bright has been assigned representation by the Beaver County Public Defender’s Office, which did not return a call seeking comment about the case.

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Reader Comments:

Latest News

Special CoverageStaff Reports - 0

Op-Ed: Pro-Life Is Pro-Vaccine

Editor's Note: The following is an op-ed submitted to BeaverCountian.com by PA State Representative Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie County), who...
Read more

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X