Harassment Charges Dismissed Against Facebook “News” Group Admin

Harassment charges filed against the administrator of a local Facebook “news” group were dismissed last month.

Deanna Marie Romigh, 36, of New Brighton, had been facing summary charges of harassment filed on January 12 by Beaver Falls police and a second private criminal complaint alleging harassment filed in November by Dayna Lella, a former neighbor.

The Beaver County District Attorney’s Office had approved Lella’s private complaint against Romigh on October 26 following a review of her April 2020 allegations by Assistant District Attorney Steven N. Necaster.