Sunday, October 10, 2021
59.6 F
Beaver
Sunday, October 10, 2021
59.6 F
Beaver

Freedom Borough Man Challenging Constitutionality Of PA’s Incest Laws

John Paul
By John Paul
Illustrative photo via Getty Images / iStock

A Freedom Borough man facing trial on felony incest charges for having a sexual relationship with his sister is challenging the constitutionality of the criminal statute.

Conway Borough Police Department filed felony incest charges against the man and his sister, who are both adults, after being dispatched to a domestic dispute between the couple on May 14. According to police, the woman admitted that she was in a sexual relationship with her half-blood brother, with the couple sharing a biological father. The woman said the couple was living together and that their relationship had produced a child.

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Latest News

John Paul -

State Police Make Arrest For The Murder Of Sharon Benyo

The Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest for the murder of Sharon Benyo. John Westley Johnson, 68 of Beaver...

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!