Freedom Borough Man Challenging Constitutionality Of PA’s Incest Laws

A Freedom Borough man facing trial on felony incest charges for having a sexual relationship with his sister is challenging the constitutionality of the criminal statute.

Conway Borough Police Department filed felony incest charges against the man and his sister, who are both adults, after being dispatched to a domestic dispute between the couple on May 14. According to police, the woman admitted that she was in a sexual relationship with her half-blood brother, with the couple sharing a biological father. The woman said the couple was living together and that their relationship had produced a child.