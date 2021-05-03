Monday, May 3, 2021
Former Tax Collector Pleads Guilty To Stealing $1 Million – Now Going On Vacation

John Paul
By John Paul
Federal Courthouse in Pittsburgh / photo by Jim Henderson

A former tax collector for Center Twp. and the Central Valley School District has admitted to stealing over $1 million in taxpayer money, and a federal judge has now approved the woman’s request to go on vacation as she awaits sentencing.

According to documents filed in federal court, Jeanne Ann Bowser, 62, of Center Township, entered a guilty plea on April 29 to charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return. Prosecutors say Bowser diverted over $1 million in taxpayer funds to her own personal accounts between 2011 and 2019.

Bowser remains free on an unsecured $25,000 bond pending her sentencing scheduled for Sept. 28; she faces a maximum punishment of 23 years in prison, although her actual sentence could vary greatly.

